China is not a brute, does not seek hegemony, says Xi Jinping to ASEAN leaders | World news





Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Monday that Beijing would not intimidate its small regional neighbor, as it announced the establishment of a partnership global strategic with the bloc of 10 countries. China will never seek hegemony or use its size to coerce small countries, and will work with ASEAN to eliminate interference, Xi said, quoted by Chinese state media, amid mounting tensions with a certain number of States bordering the Asean regarding the South China Sea. . China was, is and always will be a good neighbor, a good friend and a good partner of ASEAN, Xi said. Xi chaired the Special Summit on Monday morning commemorating the 30th anniversary of China-Asean dialogue relations by video link. The group includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his anger at the regional summit when he said he loathed a recent altercation with Chinese ships in the South China Sea (SCS) and said rule of law was the only way to solve the problems. We abhor the recent event. That doesn’t speak well of the relationship between our nations, Duterte said. Duterte was referring to the actions of three Chinese Coast Guard ships allegedly blocking and using water cannons on supply boats heading for an offshore atoll occupied by the Philippines. The United States has called China’s actions dangerous, provocative and unwarranted and warned that an armed attack on Philippine ships would invoke mutual defense commitments from the United States, according to a Reuters report. Speaking at the summit, Xi said: We need to continue dialogue instead of confrontation, build partnerships instead of alliances. China firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics. China will never seek hegemony, much less intimidate small countries. China’s broad sovereignty claims over the SCS have pitted it against ASEAN members Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a breakaway region, are also part of the dispute. In progress. Announcing the comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi Jinping said it was a new milestone in the history of our relations and that it would inject new impetus into the peace, stability, prosperity and development of our country. region and the world. China supports ASEAN’s efforts to build a nuclear-weapon-free zone and stands ready to sign the protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty as soon as possible, Xi said. . China stands ready to provide an additional $ 1.5 billion in development assistance over the next three years to help ASEAN countries fight Covid-19 and economic recovery, Xi said. The summit was held without a representative from Myanmar, according to reports.

