Clumsy Boris Johnson loses spot in CBI speech before praising Peppa Pig





B oris Johnson was briefly lost for words on Monday morning as he lost his place in a speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in South Shields. The Prime Minister was forced to leaf through his notes for twenty seconds in front of mystified business leaders, before talking about visiting a Peppa Pig theme park. Forgive me, forgive me… oh shit, he muttered to the crowd as he searched the pages of his speech. He recovered, however, quickly, talking about tech unicorns and then a visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s TV show. Yesterday I went, as we all have to, to Peppa Pig World, Mr Johnson told company executives. I love it. Peppa Pig World is really my kind of place: there are very safe streets, discipline in the schools. READ MORE Who would have thought that a pig that looks like a hair dryer or maybe a Picasso-type hair dryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks in the both in America and in China? In a long, rambling speech, Mr Johnson also quoted Lenin and called himself Moses. He also imitated a speeding car by saying: Broom broom brah brah! Responding to the address, the Labor Party tweeted: Jokes are no longer funny. Elsewhere during the speech, Mr Johnson claimed his upgrade program was a moral mission as well as a necessary move for the economy. He acknowledged that there were chronic problems underlying the UK economy, including the imbalance between companies that were becoming global leaders and the long comet tail of companies that lacked the skills and investments needed to increase productivity. . Mr Johnson also urged Britons to take their push to spur economic growth. Get your booster as soon as you can because it is by vaccinating our country that we have been able to get your staff back to their places of work, open our theaters, our restaurants and come back longer now than any comparator country, to any thing like normal life, he added.

