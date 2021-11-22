Jokowi reminds to take care of prokes at G20 kickoff: the world sees us





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recalled that sanitary protocols or procedures are maintained at the opening of the G20 Presidency in Jakarta and Bali later this year. Indonesia becomes the chairmanship of the G20 to host a number of high-level global meetings. This was conveyed by Jokowi during the introduction of a limited meeting regarding the PPKM evaluation, as posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Monday (11/22/2021). “I must remind you that the to start up for sherpas meeting at the G20 summit, it will be held in Jakarta, and to start up for financial technology in Bali in early December, ”Jokowi said. The presence of a number of foreign guests, according to Jokowi, will draw the eyes of the whole world to Indonesia. Indonesia’s ability to control the pandemic will also be tested. “So the world will see us. Therefore, our ability to control the pandemic is really being tested, and especially in the implementation of health protocols,” he said. Guests attending must be escorted by the COVID-19 task force while in Indonesia. Jokowi pays attention to the G20 summit because it is considered very important. “Therefore, I ask in detail later to be accompanied by the working group, the arrival of the delegation at the airport, at the hotel, and in the environment of the hotel or resort until the arrival of the delegation. coming-coming. It is very important, “he added. Watch the video “COP26 summit promotes carbon neutrality, Jokowi: who is responsible? “: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (rfs / dhn)

