President Xi Jinping says China will not seek to dominate Southeast Asia or intimidate small countries

Chinese Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday that his country would not seek to dominate Southeast Asia or intimidate its smaller neighbors, amid persistent friction in the South China Sea.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual conference with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, held to mark the 30th anniversary of relations between China and the group.

Two diplomats said ASEAN member Burma was not represented at Monday’s meeting after its military-installed government refused to allow an ASEAN envoy to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians arrested. Military General Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was also banned from representing his country at the latest ASEAN summit.

China has repeatedly sought to overcome concerns about its growing power and influence in the region, particularly its claim over almost all of the South China Sea which overlaps with the claims of ASEAN members Malaysia. , Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

“China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and jointly maintain lasting peace in the region and will absolutely not seek hegemony or even less intimidate the small Xi said, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. .

Xis’ remarks came days after Chinese Coast Guard vessels blocked and sprayed a powerful jet of water at two Filipino boats carrying supplies to troops on a disputed South China Sea shoal and them. forced them to turn around.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte highlighted the incident in his remarks at the conference, referring to the bench by his Filipino name.

“We hate the recent event on the Ayungin Bench and view with deep concern other similar developments. This does not speak well of the relationship between our nations and our partnership,” Duterte said, according to a statement from his office. .

Duterte also called on China to abide by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which establishes maritime rights and sovereign rights over maritime areas, as well as a 2016 Hague arbitration ruling that mostly overturned China’s claims to the South China Sea. China refused to recognize the decision.

“We must make full use of these legal tools to ensure that the South China Sea remains a sea of ​​peace, stability and prosperity,” Duterte said.

On Monday, the Philippines redeployed the two supply boats to deliver food to Marines based at Second Thomas Shoal aboard a World War II warship that deliberately ran aground in 1999 in an effort to bolster the claim of the country. Chinese ships circled the shoal and asked the Philippines to tow the ship, the BRP Sierra Madre.

In a daily briefing Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reaffirmed China’s position rejecting the 2016 arbitration decision and saying that its “territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are supported by a sufficient historical and legal basis “.

“Any attempt to challenge China’s sovereignty and interests will not be successful,” Zhao told reporters. “At present, the situation in the affected waters of the South China Sea is generally calm, and China and the Philippines are maintaining close communication.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also raised the sea in his address to the conference, saying: “As a requesting state, Malaysia strongly believes that the South China Sea issues must be resolved in a peaceful manner. and constructive in accordance with the universally recognized principles of the international community. law.”

“Malaysia calls on all countries to remain committed to maintaining the South China Sea as a sea of ​​peace, stability and trade,” he said, citing his office. “To this end, all parties must exercise restraint and avoid actions which may be considered provocative, which could further complicate the situation and exacerbate tensions in the region.”

China has sought to strengthen its presence in the waterway, which is home to crucial sea routes, fish stocks, and underwater oil and gas fields, by building airstrips and other features on islands created by piling sand and concrete on top of coral reefs.

The powerful Chinese navy, coast guard and maritime militias have also sought to block attempts by countries in the region to exploit resources in their exclusive economic zones, and they strongly oppose operations by the United States and d other foreign armies in the region. China and ASEAN have been negotiating a code of conduct for doing business in the South China Sea for years, but these talks have made little headway in recent times.

China remains a crucial market for Southeast Asian countries as well as a source of investment, and ASEAN has sought to avoid conflict with Beijing. China also maintains close ties with ASEAN members Cambodia and Laos, and has refrained from criticizing Burma, where security forces have reportedly killed nearly 1,200 civilians since the overthrow of Suu’s elected government. Kyi in February. The government has called for a lower death toll.

China had wanted all 10 ASEAN members to join Monday’s meeting, but Brunei, who currently holds the group’s rotating chairmanship, objected to Burma’s presence, according to two diplomats who requested the ‘anonymity.

A photo from the video meeting showed only an empty box with the flags of Burma and ASEAN.

In other comments, Xi said that peace is the “greatest common interest” of all parties and that China will do everything possible to avoid conflict.

“We must be builders and protectors of regional peace, insist on dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership and non-alignment, and unite our efforts to tackle various negative factors that threaten to undermine peace,” Xi said.

“We must practice true multilateralism and insist on dealing with international and regional issues through negotiation,” Xi said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the economic ties that have made China ASEAN’s largest trading partner over the past 12 years.

Trade grew from $ 8.36 billion in 1991 to over $ 685.28 billion last year, Widodo said.

During the same period, cumulative two-way investment also exceeded $ 310 billion, making China the fourth largest source of foreign direct investment among all ASEAN dialogue partners, the Indonesian leader added. .

“Mutual trust can be achieved if we all respect international law,” Widodo said.