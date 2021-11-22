President Jokowi berates PLN and Pertamina over investment, turns out to be the problem: Okezone Trend





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave directives to the board of directors and the commissioners of PT Pertamina (Persero) and PT PLN (Persero). Jokowi highlighted the investment in a number of strategic projects of the two state-owned enterprises. Jokowi is upset by the slow process of investing in Pertamina and PLN. Energy Watch executive director Mamit Setiawan said the chairman’s direction was correct. In fact, he said, it must be appreciated because it shows the openness of government. “What the president has said so clearly and openly to the public, indicates the openness built by the current government. I really appreciate this step. So we / the community can control what the president transmits to Pertamina and PLN,” Mamit Setiawan said in his written statement on Monday (11/22/2021). Read also: When President Jokowi lashes out at Pertamina CEO over refinery project Regarding the directive points transmitted by President Joko Widodo, according to Mamit, what was transmitted was correct and became a note for PLN and Pertamina to follow up on what was transmitted. Considering these files are very important for the sustainability of the investments made. Regarding the difficulty of investing in BUMN, Mamit said that the investment facility is not only in BUMN but is also linked to the Ministry of Investment / BKPM to facilitate and facilitate the entry of investments. I think PLN and Pertamina are very open to finding partners / investors for ongoing projects so they won’t slow down if all the conditions are right. Finding a partner is not easy. An assessment is required in accordance with good corporate governance (GCG) standards and as required. Investors need to make sure they have the funds and the ability to partner, ”he said.

Not only that, Mamit also recalled that a number of large projects so far have often been hampered by land acquisition. In fact, he said, Indonesia’s existing infrastructure development program must be constrained by land acquisition issues. “Of course, it will take time to resolve the land issue. Environmental issues can also interfere with the implementation of acquisition work,” he added. Apart from that, Mamit believes that a number of the projects mentioned by the president, like the Tuban refinery, are already on the right track as the deadline for completion is 2027. Likewise, the problems that have arisen at TPPI, according to him, the whole process was transparent. “In addition, Pertamina involves the police and the attorney general’s office to oversee this process,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.okezone.com/tren/read/2021/11/22/620/2505773/presiden-jokowi-tegur-pln-dan-pertamina-soal-investasi-ternyata-ini-masalahnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos