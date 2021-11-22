Prime Minister Imran Khan approves humanitarian aid to Afghanistan





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the new Afghan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) on Monday where he chaired the first meeting of the AICC Apex Committee.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, and senior civilian and military officers.

The Prime Minister asked all ministries to make it as easy as possible for the Afghans. He ordered the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid in kind worth 5 billion rupees, which will include food items, including 50,000 tonnes of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

The Prime Minister also approved in principle the reduction of tariffs and sales taxes on major Afghan exports to Pakistan.

Imran Khan also ordered the maintenance of the free COVID vaccination facility for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders. Pakistan launched free vaccination for Afghans on November 13.

The Prime Minister also announced Pakistan’s decision to allow the passage through Pakistan of the 50,000 tonnes of wheat that India has offered to provide to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid as soon as the terms are finalized with the Indian part.

Pakistan will also facilitate the return of Afghan patients who had traveled to India for medical treatment and are stranded there, the prime minister said.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, who is also the head of ACEC, made a detailed presentation to brief civilian and military leaders on the current economic situation in Afghanistan and the progress made by ACEC in coordinating national humanitarian assistance and border facilitation efforts for Afghans.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the work of AICC in coordinating Pakistani policy and expressed satisfaction with the improved border management protocols.

The prime minister ordered that the capacity of border staff be further enhanced and ordered that no arbitrary border closures for trade be allowed.

The prime minister also ordered the resumption of the bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad to facilitate travel on both sides.

To further facilitate Afghans, visa terms will be relaxed so that visas can be issued within a maximum of three weeks.

Participants expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed that Pakistan will not abandon the Afghans when they need it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took the opportunity to remind the international community of the collective responsibility to support Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Afghans are one of the bravest nations on earth who can face any adversity, but that the world owes its support to ensure that they can live in an environment peaceful and stable after years of constant conflict.

A delegation of senior Afghan health officials will travel to Islamabad later this week to work out modalities for Pakistani support to the Afghan health sector.

Meanwhile, the prime minister asked the national security adviser to travel to Afghanistan to hold delegation-level talks and agree on specific areas where immediate capacity-building support will be provided to Afghans.

