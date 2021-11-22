Beto O’Rourke says his Texas gubernatorial campaign isn’t focused on Biden





Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is running for governor of Texas. O’Rourke did not invite President Joe Biden to campaign with him at CNN’s request. O’Rourke said he was focusing his campaign on the needs of Texans. Loading Something is loading.

Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is running for governor of Texas, but has not said whether he will invite President Joe Biden to campaign with him.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash asked O’Rourke, “You campaigned for Joe Biden in 2020 after your presidential race ended. A recent poll, however, shows that only 35% of Texans approve of his performance. Would you like the President to come and campaign with you? ”

“This campaign in Texas will not concern Joe Biden. It will not concern Donald Trump. It will not concern anyone outside our state,” replied O’Rourke.

O’Rourke has said his gubernatorial candidacy will focus on what “the people of Texas want.”

“They want important things like jobs, good schools and making sure everyone can see a doctor, but they also want to see some competence in their government,” he said.

He said Texans are focused on what’s going on in their state, not what’s going on in the rest of the country.

Bash then asked O’Rourke if that meant he preferred Biden not to come.

“It means my focus is on Texas and on my fellow Texans. They are the most important people to me,” said O’Rourke. “There is no politician, there is no other person outside of this state who can help change the course of this election for better or for worse.”

Biden’s approval rating has been dropping since July, Insider’s Kelsey Vlamis previously reported. The president’s approval rating based on the FiveThirtyEight poll average is 42.5% and his disapproval rating is 51.8%.

