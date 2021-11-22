Modi Likely to Attend All-Party Meeting Before Parliament’s Winter Session | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend an all-party meeting to be held on Sunday, the ANI news agency tweeted on Monday.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 29 and is expected to run until December 23.

An official statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat said that the seventh session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha will begin on Monday, November 29, 2021. Subject to government business requirements, the session is scheduled to end on Thursday, December 23, 2021. “

The winter session of parliament is gaining momentum amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the government’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws last week.

The previous House seat during the monsoon session was a wipe out amid disruption from opposition parties on several issues, including controversial farm laws.

Lok Sabha spokesman Om Birla last week raised the issue of frequent disruptions in the House and called for a holistic discussion with political parties to instill self-discipline in lawmakers.

Birla, however, said he expects the winter session to go smoothly.

The winter session is important because it takes place months before parliamentary elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial region. Problems related to inflation, rising fuel prices, the rising cost of edible oil and the recent attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be raised by the opposition.