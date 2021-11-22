Focusing on Europe, Jokowi wants to ask Minister of Health to ask Covid-19 cases not to explode during Nataru





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi called on all parties to anticipate the emergence of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as the trend of increasing cases globally has been observed in several countries from Europe. This was forwarded by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, after a limited meeting on the assessment of PPKM, Budi said the increase in cases was due to the Delta AY4.2 variant. “Our president’s directives must be careful and vigilant with Nataru, in Europe almost everything is caused by the Delta variant or his son or grandson the Delta variant,” Budi said at a press conference on Monday. 22/11/2021. However, in other parts of the world, such as India and South Africa, Morocco and Japan, which have also seen increases due to the Delta variant, the increase in cases is still the same as in Indonesia. . Read also:

Vaccination coverage of the elderly in these 5 regions of West Java is still low “But we also see that there is one country, namely Sri Lanka which was hit by the delta, now it has started to rise again,” he said. Developments in various parts of the world will be monitored by the government to determine policies, especially ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, which have the potential to increase the mobility of people. “We study it and monitor it closely, we report it to the president so that we remain vigilant, especially during the Nataru period,” Budi said. As we know, the Covid-19 pandemic has infected 4,253,412 Indonesians, there are still 8,126 active cases, 4,101,547 people have been declared cured and 143,739 people have died. The government also injected 134,462,219 doses (64.56 percent) of the first vaccine and 89,273,056 doses (42.86 percent) of the second vaccine to people throughout Indonesia. Read also:

President Jokowi to visit Jeneponto, Indonesian National Police on alert Meanwhile, the total vaccine target is 208,265,720 or 70 percent of Indonesians targeted by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to be completed within one year to achieve collective immunity.

