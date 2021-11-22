‘Forgive me’: Boris Johnson says he loves Peppa Pig World in his opening speech





THE PREMIER declared his love for Peppa Pig World and imitated a car during a key speech to business leaders.

Boris Johnson was speaking this morning at the IWC conference in South Shields when he gave a somewhat rambling speech, losing his seat on several occasions.

The address was to be on green policies, after the UK government announced plans to ensure that all new homes built in England would require electric vehicle charging points, as well as office space. About 15 minutes into the start of his 45-minute speech, Mr Johnson appeared to lose his seat and began leafing through his notes, repeating “forgive me” before resuming. A few minutes later, he explained that he spent yesterday at Peppa Pig Wolrd and described the pig character as “pure genius”, although he looks like a “Picasso-type hair dryer”, with the show a massive global achievement of £ 6 billion. “I was a little vague on what I would find at Peppa Pig World but I loved it. Peppa Pig World is really my kind of place, ”Mr Johnson said of his day at the Hampshire attraction. “There are very safe streets, discipline in the schools, a strong emphasis on new transit systems, I have noticed, although they are a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig.” Praising the ingenuity of the private sector, Mr Johnson said “no Whitehall official could have imagined Peppa”. “Yesterday I went to Peppa Pig World … loved it, it’s really my kind of place” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the CBI conference that “no Whitehall official would propose Peppa” as he praises the “power of British creativity”https://t.co/jtIu0zy7g3 pic.twitter.com/8zouZihMWX – BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) 22 November 2021 Mr Johnson, who once claimed that wind farms cannot ‘peel the skin off a rice pudding’, praised the ‘beautiful white mills’ off the North Sea coast’ as we are claiming a new harvest, rich and green from the drowned meadows of Doggerland ”. That power could power electric vehicles (EVs) – although Mr Johnson admitted they couldn’t ‘buzz’ like a high-powered gasoline car, masquerading as a roaring motor to make the point. The prime minister also compared his 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution to the 10 commandments laid down by Moses from Mount Sinai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19733202.forgive-me-boris-johnson-claims-loves-peppa-pig-world-keynote-business-speech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos