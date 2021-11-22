Clean Air policy on the anvil, Prime Minister Imran Khan says amid smog crisis





ISLAMABAD: As smog engulfs Punjab and the adjacent region, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an emergency meeting on Monday in which he advised the relevant department to speed up air quality policy to tackling fears of upcoming smog, ARY News reported.

Today’s session briefed the Prime Minister on the likely smog situation that could develop in the coming weeks and requested the Prime Minister’s approval for the policy to set out measures to reduce the smog quotient. pollution. The policy of the previous year is likely to be repeated this time around as well.

During the briefing focused on the smog-induced crisis, the prime minister was told that the areas most likely to give in to the damage would be the towns of Punjab and KP, which dread the coming weeks.

Imran Khan briefed the group attended by his climate change adviser Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, among other senior secretaries and officials.

Punjab closes schools and private offices three times a week amid intense smog

Separate today from other measures taken on the matter, the government of Punjab has notified the closure of all public and private schools and private offices three days a week from November 27, in its measure to combat smog.

The government announced its decision amid the alarming smog problem so that the frequency of traffic on the roads contributing to pollution and the likelihood of accidents can be mitigated.

From November 15 to January 27, public and private schools and all private offices will remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, according to the notification.

