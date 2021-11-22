President calls for use of electric stoves, observers say





In its implementation, the government must ensure the availability of electric cookers. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The government’s focus on reduction trade balance deficit can be done by converting LPG into a clean stove electricity otherwise known as an induction cooker. Last weekend, President Joko Widodo echoed the use of electric cooker which is more and more massive in addition to the use of electric cars. According to him, the increase in electricity consumption will benefit the country in terms of trade balance. The reason is that, so far, the government has to import LPG gas, which risks sacrificing foreign currency. Reflecting 2020 performance, LPG consumption in 2020 will reach 8 million tonnes. Meanwhile, 6.1 million tonnes or 76 percent of LPG comes from imports. In fact, efforts to encourage the use of induction cookers have been set out in regulation number 20 of 2020 of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources regarding the strategic plan of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for 2020 – 2024. One of the functions of this regulation is to become a reference for the community to participate in the implementation of national development in the energy and mineral resources sector. In addition, the use of induction cookers also supports the government’s goal of encouraging per capita electricity consumption of 1,408 kWh / capita by 2024. Public policy observer Agus Pambagyo said President Joko Widodo’s directive to increase the use of induction cookers should ideally be echoed by his staff. “The induction cooker can be a way of life or green community. Now the orders (the president) are correct, but have the subordinates already implemented them? “He said on Monday (11/22). According to him, after the movement to encourage the use of electric stoves, the government must also ensure the supply of these goods. Agus also questioned the government’s willingness to introduce the electric cooker industry to the country. “If it has been pushed, where will the stoves come from?” Are they imported or is there sufficient production capacity in the country? he said. When it comes to efforts to anchor the use of electric stoves, in fact, PLN is stepping up the movement to convert LPG stoves to induction stoves that are expected to operate up to 1 million units. Last year, there was synergy in the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation to support the movement to convert one million LPG stoves to induction stoves and use of banking services and services. between PLN and the State Savings Bank (BTN). In addition, the National Energy Council (DEN) has also launched the use of induction hobs for all DEN employees. At the same time, it is a question of encouraging the acceleration of the energy transition in Indonesia. Agus added that accelerating energy transition programs, such as encouraging electric vehicles or using induction cookers, requires a shared commitment. “Now we are waiting for the type of derivative policy, so that the direction of its implementation is clear,” he said.

