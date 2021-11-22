BJP seeks clarification from Rahul Gandhi on Sidhu’s ‘big brother’ remark for Imran Khan





Criticizing the congressional leadership against the remarks of the President of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Maharashtra leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ram Kadam, wrote a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking for an explanation of the statement by Sidhu. The move follows a recent controversial statement by the President of the Punjab Congress calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “an older brother”. The statement not only sparked controversy, but also drew much criticism from the opposition.

In his letter to Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson in Maharashtra, Ram Kadam, asked if Gandhi supported Sidhu’s statement. “Your party leader and leader of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on November 20, during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib, called Pakistani Prime Minister and protector of terrorists Imran Khan as his older brother. Do you support his love for Pakistan and Prime Minister Khan? You have no control over your party and its leaders? It has been more than 48 hours since this incident, but you have not made any statement about it.

Demanding further action against the party chairman, he said, “The country needs your clarification on this matter and also wants to see if any action will be taken against Sidhu.

Meanwhile, in an indirect taunt at the Congress party, he said, “The country has seen you making irrational remarks on irrelevant matters. Thus, the rejection of the people at all levels can infuriate the party. However, Congress being one of the oldest parties in the country has a certain responsibility and you, as the former party chairman, have to show responsibility to the nation, ”he noted.

Navjot Sidhu calls Pakistani prime minister ‘older brother’

Earlier on November 20, Punjab Pradesh Congress leader NavjotSidhu, during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib, made a controversial remark and addressed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his “big brother”. The CPC leader made the statement during his interaction with the CEO of the Kartarpur project.

Meanwhile, Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay homage to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has a lot of love for the Pakistani Prime Minister. Attacking him, several BJP leaders came forward and criticized him for his statement.

Image: ANI / PTI

