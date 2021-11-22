PM Modi wishes Mulayam Singh Yadav his 82nd birthday | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his greetings to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday. “I salute the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He has made a significant contribution to the country’s politics. I wish him a long and healthy life,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the veteran of politics. “My warmest birthday greetings and best wishes to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji. I wish him good health and long life,” he said on Twitter. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wished the SP Patriarch a long and healthy life on Koo. The SP has planned to celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. On Monday morning, a cake was cut at the party office in Lucknow’s Vikramaditya Marg, and workers even performed a havan. On November 3, Mulayam’s son and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said he would join his uncle on the party’s founder’s birthday for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh. He had said he would give Shivpal all respect. Mulayam Singh Yadav was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh on November 22, 1939, in the village of Saifai in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. His cousin Ramgopal Yadav, his brother Shivpal Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav, his nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshaya Yadav, his daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and his grand-nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav are in politics. Mulayam founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and transformed it into a gigantic regional political party. His entry into politics originated in a wrestling match. Mulayam was participating in a match in Mainpuri and impressed Nathu Singh, then MP for Jaswantnagar in Mainpuri with his skill and resilience. Nathu Singh chose Mulayam as his political protege and presented him as a candidate for his seat in the Jaswantnagar assembly on the Sanyukta Socialist Party list and moved on to another. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times – 1989-91, 1993-95 and 2003-2007. He was also Minister of Defense in the United Front government from 1996 to 1998.

