Indonesia Highlights ASEAN and China’s Responsibility for Maintaining Regional Peace and Stability | World

Indonesian President Joko Widodo(Photo: tempo.co)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China have a responsibility to create a peaceful and stable region, for there will be no prosperity without peace and stability, the November 22 said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Addressing the Special Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue RelationsHe said that a strong ASEAN-China relationship requires hard work, one of which is building trust in order to build a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership over the next 30 years.

This mutual trust can be achieved if we all respect international law, he insisted.

Widodo stressed that the ASEAN-China partnership must be strengthened to make the region an economic power, adding that balanced trade is also essential to continue.

For this, cooperation to support economic transition, energy transition and digital transition is essential for future cooperation, he stressed.

He called on ASEAN and China to strengthen their cooperation in order to recover together and be stronger, believing that the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership will be a big step forward for the advancement of ASEAN-China relations in the future.

The value of ASEAN-China trade has grown 82-fold in less than 30 years, from $ 8.36 billion in 1991 and to over $ 685.28 billion last year, the president said.

In addition, cumulative two-way investment has also exceeded USD 310 billion over the past three decades, making China the fourth largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) among all ASEAN dialogue partners. / .