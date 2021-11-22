Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released after serving three-year sentence





Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will be released on Monday after serving a three-year sentence split between house arrest and federal prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

Mr. Cohen, 55, who served as Vice President of the Trump Organization and personal attorney for Mr. Trumps, pleaded guilty in August 2018 to eight counts, including campaign finance violation, tax evasion and bank fraud . In November of the same year, he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 and struck off by the New York Supreme Court in 2019.

I finished Sunday night, Mr. Cohen told Jeff Pegues in an interview on CBS News America’s podcast: Changed Forever on Saturday. Monday morning, first thing in the morning, I will go to 500 Pearl Street, where I will bring my release papers, I don’t know 100% which floor, have them executed and then I am released.

I am extremely close and extremely grateful to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving away from my home, Cohen said. But I did 18 months of home confinement which is very difficult.

Mr. Cohen reported to federal prison in May 2019, but was released in May 2020 due to Covid-19 issues. He was told to serve the remainder of his sentence at home during the coronavirus pandemic. He was briefly returned to prison in July 2020 after his conditions of house arrest were denied.

Weeks later, he was returned to house arrest after filing a complaint alleging that he had been wrongfully returned to custody. A federal judge ruled his re-incarceration in July 2020 was government retaliation for Mr Cohen for waiving a proposed home confinement provision that would have severely restricted his public communications.

The president’s former attorney said he took care of his podcasts, writings and walks. The most important thing is that you really care, that you organize yourself, Mr. Cohen said. I’m just trying to keep busy until I’m free to really start my life over.

Mr Cohen had admitted to sending secret money to adult movie star Stormy Daniels and her Playboy playmate Karen McDougal over their alleged affair with the former president. He also admitted to lying to lawmakers about his efforts to secure Russian government funding for a Trump development project in Moscow. He was ordered to pay nearly $ 2 million in fines, confiscation and restitution.

After his conviction in 2018, Mr Cohen said it was his blind loyalty to Mr Trump that led him to choose the path of darkness over light.

Mr. Cohens’ association with the former president began in 2006 after Mr. Trump’s successful stint on The Apprentice TV show. He served as Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer between 2006 and 2018 and was seen as a close ally of the former president.

In September 2020, he published a revealing book about Mr. Trump titled Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J Trump.

