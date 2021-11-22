Succession season 3 episode 6 recap: what it takes





Succession

What’s needed

Season 3, Episode 6

5 Star Editor Rating *****

Photo: Macall Polay / HBO

Succession had needed an episode like What It Takes for a long time. We know enough about Waystar and ATN and the Roy family to draw comparisons to Rupert Murdoch, his kids and News Corp’s poisonous legacy, or maybe Donald Trump and his smooth-brained misfires. If a show like Succession referred to, say, the Trump family more directly, we might understand Don Jr. as a type of Roman Roy, a pitiful fellow eager to please the distant and abusive father who will never love him. Such a show could only hint at the impact their family intrigue had on the real world, as it would instead be immersed in the little, no doubt hilarious, internal conflicts that engulf dad and the kids behind closed doors.

The title What It Takes refers to Richard Ben Cramers’ book on the 1988 presidential election, a classic of political non-fiction and perhaps the definitive book on how campaigns work. The ’88 election was a mad race to succeed Ronald Reagan after reaching his two-term limit, as Vice President George HW Bush and Bob Dole clashed for the Republican nomination and Michael Dukakis, Gary Hart , Dick Gephardt, and a no-hope Joe Biden mixes things up on the Democratic side. There were a lot of wild twists and turns in the media, especially among Democrats, which led to a candidate, but it wasn’t as if the media itself had a thumb in the balance. As in any healthy democracy, this was decided by the people of New Hampshire.

The perverse twist of What It Takes is that the actual process of who becomes president or who becomes the candidate on the right, anyway, is completely opaque, decided in lobbies and unofficial suites of events rather than stop-and-ballot campaign. . Just as Logan Roy casually regarded Waystar’s interim CEO from the cabin of his pajamas, he could also play the kingmaker from the sofa in his hotel suite, despite being the man responsible for it. bullying the current president, Raisin, off trying for a second term. He’s looking for the next white man who appears to be the strongest contender and will agree to a hands-off approach to Waystars’ criminal misadventures in exchange for favorable coverage on ATN. These are things that are not meant to be happening. The DOJ is supposed to be independent from the influence of the executive, elections are supposed to be decided by the voters but, from the icteric point of view of Succession, they are.

So who becomes president? Four nominees were offered: Theres current vice-president Dave Boyer (Reed Birney) aka Martin Van Boring babbles about being antiBig Tech and has a crass habit of constantly getting his lips wet. (He looks like a cartoon bear and there’s always a picnic basket nearby, says Roman.) There’s Rick Salgado (Yul Vazquez), a RINO guy who seems to have an uncomfortable relationship with the rabid base. of the party, but may have general appeal. Theres Connor Roy, a fringe anti-tax asshole whose candidacy is such a joke that even his family members can’t help but bitch. And then there’s Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), a full-fledged white supremacist and fascist who also happens to be by far the most charismatic contender.

The result for Logan Roy and the result, as we have learned in the real world, for Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump is not about ideology but about power. Presidential candidates are evaluated based on their popularity with viewers and their potential advantage to ATN ratings and Waystars’ business interests, but it doesn’t really matter what they actually think. These adjustments can be made if they haven’t already been. A network on which Ravenhead is a popular prime-time demagogue can accommodate a guy like Mencken, and the rest of the programming will be compliant, even if the ads are attributed to an online pillow distributor. Logan needs a winner, especially now, when he is threatened by the DOJ and its shareholders.

The breakup within the Roy family over Mencken is absolutely frightening. Shiv proved she was nothing if not politically flexible not too long ago, she was playing a chief adviser position with a flamethrower à la Bernie Sanders, and now she is arguing for the option of the less appalling. Were so used to seeing Roy’s business as a fun contact sport that Shiv’s real panic and revulsion at Menckens’ candidacy was a splash of cold water in his face. If there was any idea that a company like Waystar or, you know, News Corp would draw the line of fascist authoritarianism, it has to be destroyed. Menckens’ extremism could end up biting Waystar, possibly spawning the Succession equivalents of NewsMax and OANN, but Roman thinks it’s good for business and his dad agrees. They are probably right.

In the end, Shiv makes a comedic and flabby choice. She can’t refuse to be included in a photo with Mencken and continue to be part of the family, so she negotiates a pose that puts her as far away from him as possible. You win, Pinkie, her father said of that embarrassing and ignominious defeat. She has set her sights on her father and he will continue to abuse her for it, just as he did after making a deal with his bitter opponents last week. She is not smiling in the photo. She’s not next to Mencken. But she needs to know that she is an accomplice, and we need to know, as viewers of this very entertaining show, that there are no corporate safeguards to prevent the worst people from taking over the country.

Kendall’s long-standing refusal to listen to her lawyer who annoyingly doesn’t tell her everything he wants to hear seriously weakens her position in the cruise scandal. Her smug responses in a prep session (I approved of the illegal payments because I love sexual assault and love to cover it up) carries over into the actual questioning by DOJ officials. Meanwhile, Waystar buries the DOJ in paperwork, conducts a deceptively scrupulous internal investigation, and shuts down the work until the crisis is yesterday’s news.

Roman giving the green light to a blockbuster film called Dr. Honk, about a man who can talk to cars, suggests that Hollywood could be a good place for his talents.

Even by Succession’s standards, Will Tracys’ script is saltier and more colorful than usual. ATN Primary Choice Texts: As a libtard, what do you like caving in elephant assholes? Hey Shiv, is it true that you are at the hate festival, burning books and measuring skulls in Nuremberg, Virginia? I’m not saying it’s going to be the complete Third Reich, but I genuinely fear we might slip into some fucking Brazilian Russian Berlusconi bazaar.

A wonderful episode for Tom, whose impending jail term has earned him the nickname Christmas Tree in the Office because others, like Greg, can hang their corporate wrongdoing bauble on its branches. In the meantime, he’s too depressed to have sex with Shiv, who’s still on contraception (it’s like throwing so much cake batter on a brick wall), and choosing from overcooked omelets at a local restaurant. to get a feel for what prison food might be like.

But maybe he doesn’t have to go to jail! Kendall sets up a clandestine meeting to persuade Tom to join his team and get an immunity deal for turning on Logan. The offer sounds good, if not for the fact that Tom would betray his wife and cast his lot with a guy who always loses. At this point, Tom is so resigned to his plight that he orders dinner dishes like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day: I’m Going to Take Special Plate Hero with Double Hash Browns, Fully Loaded, Single Waffles. and a large cup of room temperature water.

It didn’t seem possible for Willa to hate Connor more than after he suggested turning his play into an event so bad it’s good, but using his body to win favor with the lustful donor (Stephen Root) in charge. of the Future Freedom Summit takes animosity to another level.

Tom and Shiv’s vineyard produces a screw-down wine that looks as foul as their marriage. Its earthy, slightly Germanic, looks like wine because it literally tastes like shit.

Greg’s Line of the Week: I just feel, because of my physical length, that I could be the butt of all kinds of mishaps.

