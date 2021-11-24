Prince Charles did not “congratulate Indonesian President on environmental work” in G20 speech

Video has been viewed over 1.7 million times in several social media posts claiming it shows Prince Charles “congratulating” Indonesian President Joko Widodo for “his hard work to restore nature” at the summit of the G20 in Rome in October 2021. The claim is misleading. In his speech, Prince Charles only mentioned the Indonesian leader to wish him “all possible success” for Italy’s resumption of the G20 presidency. It was Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi who the Prince of Wales thanked for his work on climate change while leading the G20 last year.

The one minute and nine second video was shared in this TikTok posted on October 31, 2021. It has been viewed over 669,700 times.

Translated into English, the Indonesian subtitle of the clip read: “PRINCE CHARLES, Crown Prince of the United Kingdom, praised JOKO WIDODO in front of all world leaders on 10/31/2021.

“‘That is why I also put hope in all of President Widodo’s successes.’

“World leaders see President Jokowi’s hard work to restore nature through green industry and reforestation as well as the forestry moratorium.”

Screenshot of the misleading message, taken on November 9, 2021

The captions continue: “Prince Charles, Britain’s Crown Prince, sees efforts to save the planet from climate change disasters are very costly.

“Indonesia is very vital for global climate recovery as it has the largest mangrove forests and huge tropical forests.

“According to Prince Charles, there is not a single government that can save the planet on its own.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, assisted the G20 summit in Rome on October 30 and 31, 2021.

The clip received over 1.1 million views after being shared with a similar claim on TikTok here; on Twitter here, here, here, and here; on Youtube here and here; and on Facebook here.

However, the claim is misleading.

A Google keyword search revealed that the genuine video was posted on October 31, 2021, here to The chain of the royal family on Youtube.

The message is titled “Prince Charles’ speech at the G20 summit: ‘The future of humanity is at stake’.”

The caption of the video reads in part: “Charles received a rare invitation to join 20 of the world’s most powerful leaders as a long-time activist for environmental causes.”

The clip, running for six minutes and 55 seconds, shows Prince Charles speaking at the G20 summit in the Italian capital of Rome.

The segment shown in the deceptive video corresponds to the 3:10-3: 33 mark of the genuine video.

In the speech, Prince Charles first addressed the Italian Prime Minister Mario draghi, the host Summit.

“That is why, Prime Minister, I am so grateful to you for recognizing the central truth and for inviting them, for giving them a place at this most important table so that climate change can be tackled in partnership.” , said the Prince of Wales. noted.

“That is why I also wish President Widodo every success when you hand over the baton to him in a month’s time,” he added.

Prince Charles did not mention the Indonesian president in the rest of his speech.

Indonesia take over the presidency of the Italian grouping and should host the G20 summit in 2022 in the island province of Bali.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the Misleading Post (L) and the authentic video from The Royal Family Channel (R):

Comparison of screenshots from the video in the Misleading Post (L) and the authentic video from The Royal Family Channel (R)

The full text of Prince Charles’ speech, published here on the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s website, also matches the words he spoke in the full video.

AFP previously debunked another false claim linked to Jokowi’s participation in the G20 summit in Rome here.