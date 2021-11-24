Jokowi: Without being able to control the Covid-19, do not expect the economy to grow





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi calls on all parties to jointly control Covid-19 in Indonesia, especially before Christmas and New Years. Because controlling Covid-19 is the key to economic growth. “Without being able to control Covid, don’t expect economic growth to exist,” Jokowi said during a speech at the grand opening of the national coordination meeting and the investment service award. 2021 in 2021 in Jakarta. Jakarta, Wednesday (24/11/2021). He said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which lasted for almost two years was extraordinary and beyond expectations. Jokowi said the Covid-19 pandemic caused a shortage of energy and containers in the country, which disrupted the distribution of goods. “Many countries have also experienced a rise in inflation that frightens all countries and recently countries have experienced increases in producer prices which are feared because producer prices have increased, consumer prices have also increased, “he explained. “The impacts of such a pandemic had never been predicted before,” Jokowi continued. According to him, the complexity of these interrelated problems has brought down the economy of almost every country. Jokowi said the complexity of the problem and the economic uncertainty could be resolved if the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control. “The key is only one, we can control what is called the Covid pandemic, why do I sometimes speak loudly to the governor, the regent and the mayor because the key is there,” Jokowi said. He said that investment is the anchor of the national economic recovery. For this reason, Jokowi reminded ministries / agencies as well as local governments to provide the best service and ease of licensing for small and large investors. “If the investment shows up, what happens is that there is more money in circulation. If foreign investors bring in foreign money, it means that the circulation of money is increasing and it will have an effect on the purchasing power of people, consumption increases, economic growth will also increase, run there -low, ”Jokowi said. Reporter: Lizsa Egeham [ray]

