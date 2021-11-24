India confuses ‘private cryptocurrency’ plan

By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

India is flirting with the ban on cryptocurrencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said on Tuesday it was preparing to introduce a bill that would regulate digital currencies.

There is still a lot of unknowns about the proposal. An encrypted description of the bill posted on the Indian Parliament website describes a plan to “ban all private cryptocurrencies in India.” But the bill also says it would allow “certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of the cryptocurrency and its uses.”

The Modi government is also keen to help the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, create an official digital currency, according to the notice posted on the bill.

This language leaves a lot of room for interpretation. The bill did not specify what is meant by “private” cryptocurrencies, so it is not clear whether this applies to the world’s most traded coins, including bitcoin and ethereum. India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to questions from CNN Business on the bill.

The proposal will be presented to parliament in a session that begins on Monday.

A story of tensions

It is not the first time potential restrictions on digital currencies annoyed crypto traders and investors in India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

In 2018, the central bank banned Indian banks from dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, citing “concerns about consumer protection, market integrity, and money laundering, among others.”

Two years later, this ban was hit by the highest Indian court. But investors continue to worry that Modi’s government, which compared cryptocurrencies to “Ponzi schemesCould drop the hammer. In March, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources, that the government plans to “fine any person doing business in the country or even holding such digital assets.”

So far, such fines have not materialized. And some of the top Indian government officials took a softer tone when discussing these assets.

The Minister of Finances in March said that “we are not closing all options” and that the country “will leave a certain window for people to experiment with blockchain and bitcoin”.

Anirudh Rastogi, founder of tech law firm Ikigaw Law, told CNN Business that the government is wary of cryptocurrency because it can be used for money laundering and tax evasion. The government is also concerned about the impact on investors.

“Some of these coins can be quite fraudulent,” said Rastogi, whose company represented the cryptocurrency exchanges. in the Supreme Court case that challenged the 2018 central bank ruling. “But by imposing a blanket ban, India would be out of step with important global technological and business developments in blockchain.”

Popularity in India

Virtual currencies attract Indians. Although the government does not keep estimates of the number of people who trade cryptocurrencies, media reports suggested the country could hold up to 20 million crypto investors, citing industry experts.

This year, at least two crypto exchanges have achieved unicorn status, a term used for startups valued at over $ 1 billion thanks to funding from prominent investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Coinbase Ventures. These platforms have also roped in some of the from Bollywood the biggest players to promote bitcoin in TV ads and newspapers.

Some crypto experts agree that regulation is necessary in India, it is just a matter of finding the right balance.

“Do not panic” tweeted Nischal Shetty, the founder of the cryptocurrency platform WazirX, after the announcement of the new bill. “We all want regulation. We have been insisting on this for over 1,000 days.

“We must have confidence in our legislators. There will be discussions and deliberations. he added. “Ultimately, innovation will win.”

