Sharifs attack institutions to hide ill-gotten wealth (PM)





Calling the alleged leak of the audio tape of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, in which he spoke of being asked to condemn former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, a “tragedy”, Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan said the Sharif family had resorted to attacks on institutions to avoid providing a trail of money to the courts for their properties in London.

“Today an audio cassette is being discussed, so I thought I should talk about it as well,” Prime Minister Imran said addressing participants of the Kamyam Jawan Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“We can see tapes surfacing, with judges appointed,” he said, adding: “Let me tell you what it is… they [Sharifs] resort to attacks on institutions because they have been asked to respond to the sources of their [offshore] richness.”

The Prime Minister added: “When I entered politics 25 years ago, I considered corruption to be the biggest problem in the country.

“Nations do not become poor for lack of resources; they become poor when the prime minister and ministers start laundering money abroad… They don’t keep it in the country so they can hide it from the masses.

In doing so, he said, they are inflicting double damage on the country.

Referring to the Panama Papers leaks, the Prime Minister said: “Maryam Nawaz turned out to be the owner of four apartments in London. “However, she has not been able to present a single document to prove the money trail.”

This happened, he added, because it was stolen money. After failing to provide proof, “they start attacking the courts and the army.”

Also read: PTI, PML-N bicker over “audio clip”

“They lied about it to the National Assembly, followed by the fake Qatari letter and the Calibri font saga.”

He added: “Now they also consider me a tyrant.”

The Prime Minister said he also had an apartment in London but provided all relevant evidence over a period of 10 months. “I provided 40-year contracts related to my apartment despite not being a public office holder.”

A nation, he continued, cannot continue to stand up when its ethical standards are destroyed. “We cannot get to where we want to be unless we raise our moral standards.”

He added: “I have no doubts about the capabilities of the nation and I have no doubts that we will become a great nation.”

Read also: Maryam says the judiciary should not bear the burden of the “sins” of the ex-CJP

Earlier today, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the “leaked audio clip” of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar was proof of her involvement in influence on the case against Nawaz Sharif.

At a press conference in Islamabad, the head of the PML-N said the former Supreme Justice murdered justice and this alleged audio of him proved it beyond a reasonable doubt.

Maryam said the ex-chief justice will have to answer for his actions. “On whose orders, the former chief justice of Pakistan had to commit an illegal act,” she questioned, adding that he will have to answer to the nation.

