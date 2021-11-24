PM Modi lays the foundation stone for Jewar Airport today | All you need to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands ready to lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, on November 25. Once operational, Uttar Pradesh will have five international airports, the highest of any Indian state. With the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly election slated for early next year, the ruling BJP is on a wave of investiture. With Jewar Airport, the government hopes to boost the region’s economy. JEWAR AIRPORT TO INCREASE INVESTMENT BY RS 35,000 CRORE: OFFICIALS Central and state governments have emphasized the economic benefits expected from Noida International Airport. Tomorrow, November 25, is a major day for India and Uttar Pradesh’s progress in building infra. At 1:00 p.m., the foundation stone for Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021 Construction of the airport has started and its operations will begin by 2024. Officials say the airport is expected to generate investments worth Rs 10,000 crore for adjacent areas in the first few years. Strategically located, approximately 72 km from IGI Delhi Airport and 40 km from Dadri Multi-Nodal Logistics Center, the airport is expected to boost the state’s economy. Noida should gain big from airport freight services. 1 LAKH JOB OPPORTUNITIES: OFFICIALS The strategic location of the airport will provide employment opportunities for young people from neighboring regions – Aligarh, Hapur, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. The airport will cover 1,334 hectares of land and will be able to accommodate approximately 1.2 crore of passengers. Job opportunities will come not only from working at the airport, but also from related industries like storage, defense and food. BETWEEN 2040-2050, JEWAR AIRPORT PROCESSES 70 MILLION PASSENGERS PER YEAR The government expects Delhi airport traffic to be diverted to Jewar airport in the coming years. Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said: “The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase and by the end of the final phase, that is to say between 2040 and 50, the capacity of Jewar airport will be handle 70 million passengers per year. He added: “The UP government is spending Rs 4,326 crore on land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.” THE AIRPORT STRENGTHENS THE RS 10 000 CRORE DEFENSE CORRIDOR An ambitious project, the Defense Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, was launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2018 and Aligarh is one of the six nodes of the Agra Corridor, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow being the other five. In Aligarh alone, 20 companies submitted unit siting proposals and 19 were allocated 55.40 hectares of land. The companies have been able to accumulate investments worth 1,500 crore rupees and 20,000 people will be employed with them in the coming months. Jewar Airport, located 50 km from the Defense Corridor, will help boost the industry in addition to providing jobs for the region’s youth.

