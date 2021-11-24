Boris Johnson’s Amusement Park Act Shows Tories Need New Mission

Context is everything. Six months ago, at the height of his vaccine popularity, Boris Johnson’s frivolous and rambling speech at a business conference was reportedly dismissed as an extreme example of the British Prime Minister’s unconventional but winning style. Instead, after a series of missteps, it’s a metaphor for his leadership; a Wizard of Oz moment, the day the Conservatives cracked the magic.

These errors have multiplied and everyone is testing the goodwill of their deputies. There was his misjudged defense of Owen Paterson, the Tory MP caught up in a lobbying scandal, then the botched launch of the rail strategy, which saw £ 96bn of investment overshadowed by canceled projects long-promised high-speed train for the north of England. This week saw a revolt against social service funding schemes, which offered the poorest homeowners the least financial protection. All of this comes as the vaccine poll bump has faded. Voters face a rising cost of living and tax increases just as Johnson grapples with a Covid hangover, desperately strained public services and ruined public finances.

Against this background, Monday’s speech, oddly peppered with talk of a trip to Peppa Pig World, seemed proof that a leader was losing focus and touch. Hence the panicked calls for new advisers.

In reality, the only surprise is that everyone was surprised. This is who Johnson is. He considers chaos to be the heart of his attraction; no change in personnel will make it less erratic. What is new, however, is the lack of a strategic mission to cover up its mistakes and shortcomings.

So far he has had at least one major project that has defined, led and largely unified his party. The first was Brexit; the second attacked the Covid. There were missteps and rebellions along the way, but both issues offered a clear purpose. The MPs stayed with him largely because they were a team with a common goal.

Suddenly there is no longer a common project. A member observes: “In the past, the Conservatives were for low taxes and good management of the economy. Then we were for Brexit. Now we don’t really know what we are for.

The closest they have, the supposedly essential task of ‘leveling’ the economy, is seen as something between slogan and instinct, a medley of policies ranging from modernized buses to free ports and funds for city ​​centers, constrained by what public finances allow.

Battles with the EU over the Brexit settlement for Northern Ireland rally some allies, but also remind voters that Brexit may not be as ‘done’ as previously suggested. To top it off, Nigel Farage is shaking the right by emphasizing the government’s powerlessness in the face of illegal migrants crossing the Channel. All of this plays a role in the criticism Johnson is making too many promises and not delivering.

For all the chatter about better advisers, what Johnson really needs is the momentum and leadership that comes with a major political and economic project. In the absence of an alternative, this must be leveled.

Michael Gove, Johnson’s most strategic minister, is due to publish the long-awaited white paper on leveling in the coming weeks. It’s the detailed map that turns a slogan into a strategy. A serious document with coherent plans to regenerate regions – and measures against which policies can be judged – will give the government a new goal. Money for transport links and main streets is fine, but they are not a strategy for growth, and Conservative MPs are painfully aware that increasing national income is what they need if they are to reduce costs. taxes and keep spending.

There are those who argue that keeping the leveling vague is a wiser political tactic, but what the Conservatives need now is something more compelling than an aspiration. Upgrading must offer a path to higher growth as well as reason to believe that neglected cities can rebuild prosperity and communities. It means putting flesh on the bones.

And yet the rumors that are emerging so far are not encouraging. It is understood that Johnson is not comfortable with clear measures, which could lead him to failure. Those speaking to Gove fear a weakening of commitment to meaningful decentralization. More mayors are expected – especially at the county level – but there appears to be less appetite to give existing metropolitan mayors significant additional powers to shape policy in their region.

This is a fundamental requirement of those who argue that regional leaders are best placed to judge the economic and social needs of their regions. Debates continue, but a courageous and far-reaching strategy could galvanize disgruntled Johnson MPs into believing once again that there is a valid transformation project at the heart of this government.

The upgrade and the accompanying investment in infrastructure and innovation are closest to the curators of this project. But it is a long-term process rather than a solution for an electoral cycle and must be pursued with conviction and rigor. Johnson’s own MPs have to believe this is real, which means more than bungs of money for a few target seats.

Johnson is not in immediate danger. But unless they find this economic mission meaningful, the Tories face tough times with a leader gossiping about Peppa Pig and increasingly defined by his errors in judgment; a premier amusement park that they and the voters can conclude is no longer so entertaining.

