Kyle Rittenhouse visits Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago





Kyle Rittenhouse, on his post-acquittal tour, visited former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

What you need to know Kyle Rittenhouse, on his post-acquittal tour, visited former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump has accused prosecutors in the Rittenhouses case of misconduct, saying he “should not have gone to trial for it.” Rittenhouse was acquitted after being accused of shooting two men and injuring another during a justice demonstration on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity in an interview Tuesday night that Rittenhouse contacted him to request a meeting at former president Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

I got to know him a bit, Trump said. He called. He wants to know if he can come and say hello because he was a fan. Came with his mother. Really a nice young man.

Rittenhouse has been charged with shooting two men and injuring another during a racial justice protest on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was acquitted by a jury on Friday after claiming to have acted in self-defense.

Trump has accused prosecutors in the Rittenhouses case of misconduct.

He shouldn’t have gone to trial for it, Trump said. He was going to be dead. If he didn’t pull the trigger, that guy who put the gun to his head in a quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger.

The man Trump was referring to was Gaige Grosskreutz, who was the third person to be shot by Rittenhouse and who survived. Grosskreutz said during the trial he approached Rittenhouse thinking he was an active shooter and pointed a handgun at Rittenhouse before the 17-year-old shot him.

Trump’s comments are consistent with those he made about Rittenhouse’s case during his tenure.

The former president said in August 2020 that Rittenhouse “probably would have been killed” if he hadn’t acted, adding that video he saw showed Rittenhouse “trying to get away from them, I guess , it looks like “.

“This is something that we are looking at right now, and he is under investigation, but I guess he had really big problems, and… he probably would have been killed,” Trump told the ‘era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/ma/worcester/politics/2021/11/24/kyle-rittenhouse-visits-donald-trump-at-mar-a-lago The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos