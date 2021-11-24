Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes importance of struggle and the conviction to do and accomplish something great in the lives of individuals and nations





Prime Minister Imran Khan, stressing the importance of struggle and the conviction to do and achieve something great in the lives of individuals and nations, said: “When you stand before a challenge with a big dream , you will achieve it ”.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – November 24, 2021): Prime Minister Imran Khan, emphasizing the importance of struggle and belief in doing and achieving something great in the lives of individuals and nations, stated: “When you are faced with a challenge with big dream, you will achieve it”.

Imran Khan recalled how he was criticized or discouraged by the majority of people whenever he thought of doing anything from childhood, whether it was his dream of becoming a world-class trial cricketer, or establishing the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore, NAMAL University of Miawali and join politics and said, but continued to stand with conviction to achieve the goals.

“People used to say that with the two-party system in the country, there is no room for a third political party. Now, for three years, people have been saying that I will fail,” a- he points out.

The Prime Minister, however, has vowed to make Pakistan a great country and a great nation. “This is my ambition and I hope to achieve it with the grace of Allah Almighty,” he said.

He said the secret to all success is to struggle, to have a big dream and to think.

The prime minister said that Almighty Allah, who has given enormous strength to human beings, also called on human beings to strive to achieve the goals.

Insisting on facing challenges, he said people’s character is put to the test in difficult times.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan, like the whole world, was going through a difficult time due to the negative effects of Covid-19 which hit economies around the world due to the drop and disruption of supplies and caused a rising prices of various products including petroleum products, coal, gas, etc.

Regarding the Kamyab Pakistan and Kamyab Jawan programs, he said that for the first time in the country’s history, four million families were receiving interest-free loans to start small businesses and build their own homes.

The prime minister said he was proud of the current government’s initiative to introduce universal health insurance in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said that from January 1, 2022, a health insurance scheme would be implemented throughout the province of Punjab, under which each family would have the opportunity to obtain medical treatment of Rs 700,000 to 1,000. 000 in any public or private hospital.

The Prime Minister said that even when he was not in politics he was thinking of such a health program and was committed with himself to put it in place if he had the chance.

He urged the young people to benefit from the interest free loans and skills development programs under the government Kamyab Jawan program for their own good as well as for the betterment and future of the country.

The Prime Minister praised his special assistant for youth affairs, Usman Dar, for working hard for the good of the youth through various programs and projects.

Financial Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Usman Dar also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various aspects of the Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan programs.

Previously, the Prime Minister launched the four new projects for the improvement of youth and distributed awards to various banks and institutions to make the Kamyab Jawan program a success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/prime-minister-imran-khan-highlighting-the-im-1409834.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos