Can Mamata Banerjee challenge Narendra Modi in the 2024 election? | India News

New Delhi: Who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024? When it comes to the Congress Party, he always sees Rahul Gandhi as the biggest face of the opposition. But in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi failed even to win enough seats to secure Lok Sabha opposition status. A party must have 55 seats in Lok Sabha to gain opposition party status and the Congress party was only able to secure 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019.

The leaders of most of the opposition parties are not convinced by the idea that Rahul Gandhi can challenge Prime Minister Modi even in 2024. It can therefore be said that Rahul Gandhi is not an option against Prime Minister Modi. Perhaps this is the reason why even top Congressional leaders are quitting the party.

So the question arises, who can challenge Modi in 2024? Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appears to be preparing for this challenge. Mamata Banerjee has started to come forward as a new option against Prime Minister Modi after defeating the BJP in the Bengal assembly elections this year. Moreover, it appears that Mamata’s political adviser, Prashant Kishor, is working to implement the campaign around this idea.

In fact, Prashant Kishor pledged to make Mamata a well-known leader of the Third Front. He also met with Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and the leaders of all opposition parties. A meeting was also held at Sharad Pawar’s house in Delhi on the unity of the opposition at the initiative of Prashant. It was chaired by Yashwant Sinha who joined the TMC during the elections. The meeting brought together the leaders of almost all of the opposition parties, but the leaders of Congress did not attend. Because this meeting was called the exercise of making it the Third Front. Soon after, Rahul Gandhi became active and was trying to woo the opposition parties.

However, Mamata’s stature increased in many folds after winning the Bengal election for the third time. Following this, discussion intensified that Mamata Banerjee is a better option for 2024 than Rahul Gandhi. It also led to a rift between the two parties. TMC executives openly began telling Mamata the option before Modi for 2024. Moreover, by not attending opposition meetings called by Rahul Gandhi, TMC made it clear that it did not approve of Rahul. Gandhi as leader of the opposition.

When Rahul Gandhi invited all opposition parties to the Constitution Club for breakfast during the last monsoon session, TMC leaders did not attend the meeting. TMC leaders even questioned whether Rahul Gandhi was neither the leader of the opposition nor the president of Congress, in what capacity he was calling a meeting of the opposition parties. Adding that this is the very reason why TMC executives refused to attend the meeting. Likewise, the protest march organized by the leaders of the opposition parties led by Rahul Gandhi in support of the Farmers of Parliament in Vijay Chowk did not include TMC.

Now things have accelerated beyond that. When Mamata Banerjee first came to Delhi after winning the Bengal elections, she had met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was also at this meeting. But now, with this visit to the national capital, Mamata has further strengthened her candidacy by not meeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Now Mamata has also started his efforts to weaken Congress, even leading Congress leaders to question whether Rahul Gandhi can be the leader. In recent months, several top congressional leaders have joined TMC, including Sushmita Dev, congressman Mahila, former Goa chief minister and congressman Luizinho Falerio, and former president’s son Pranab Mukherjee Abhijeet Mukherjee. and Kamalapati Tripathi S Lalitesh Tripathi’s grandson, Kirti Azad and former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar.

Mamata Banerjee, so far, has only been seen as the chief minister of a state, at the head of a state party. Eager to change the image, Mamata began recruiting top congressional leaders from all states across the country into TMC. with her. All the leaders who find it difficult to trust Rahul Gandhi’s leadership or who are unlucky in the party have started to see Mamata Banerjee as a better option than Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the leaders of many other opposition parties in the country also have the opportunity to challenge Prime Minister Modi. Among them is Sharad Pawar, who has experience and goodwill among the opposition, which is why opposition parties can come to an agreement on his behalf, but health and age are a big deal. obstacle in its way. Arvind Kejriwal, who beat the BJP in two elections in the nation’s capital, could also be one of the likely candidates on the challengers list. However, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who are currently engaged in a struggle in their respective states, may also be on the list.

However, Mamata Banerjee appears to be way ahead of these leaders. Because she is triple chief minister, a woman, a combative leader and accompanied by Prashant Kishor, whose record is considered correct in politics and electoral strategy. Given Mamata Banerjee’s ever-growing influence and her tendency to join her party, Mamata is now said to have the ability to challenge Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

