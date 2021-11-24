Turkish lira dips to all-time low, protests erupt after Erdogan defends rate cuts





People on the streets of Istanbul expressed concern that the Turkish lira fell to record highs against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after the Turkish president said policymakers were unwilling to raise the interest rate in response to the fall of the currency. The Turkish lira had previously hit a record low exceeding 13 lire against the dollar, losing value of around 15 percent before recovering slightly. The pound has lost about 40 percent of its value since the start of the year. The crash also follows recent interest rate cuts – for the third consecutive month last week. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who declared himself an “enemy” of high borrowing costs, described his economic policies as “an economic war of independence” during a televised address to the nation late at night. He made it clear that his government would not abandon its policy of lowering borrowing rates to stimulate growth. Contrary to traditional economic theory, Erdoğan argues that high interest rates cause inflation. Typically, central banks increase these rates to contain rising consumer prices. “Either we were going to give up investments, production, growth and jobs while respecting the agreement that has prevailed in our country for years, or we were going to engage in a historic fight in accordance with our priorities”, said Erdoğan. “As always, we preferred wrestling.” “We are determined to do what is right for our nation,” he continued. “We encourage investment, production and exports … We protect jobs … We care about growth.” Events in Istanbul Inflation is already going at an annual rate of 20 percent. The current economic conditions are causing the cost of living to skyrocket for many people, severely eroding the purchasing power of Turks and causing high unemployment. Riot police dispersed a demonstration in Istanbul on Wednesday denouncing the government’s economic policies. Dozens of protesters were arrested. Protesters, mostly members of left-wing groups, were starting to gather in Istanbul’s Kadikoy neighborhood, located in the Asian part of the city, when police intervened. The demonstrators chanted slogans calling for the resignation of Erdoğan’s government. Police used shields to disperse the crowd and dragged some of the protesters, prompting taunts from onlookers. More than 30 people were arrested, according to Associated Press reporters at the scene. Similar protests took place in Ankara and other Turkish cities, the Birgun newspaper reported.

