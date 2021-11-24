Why Jokowi continues to ban nickel exports despite WTO lawsuits





President Joko Widodo gives guidance at Bank Indonesia’s 2021 annual meeting in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed that he will continue to ban the export of raw materials, such as nickel to bauxite, despite lawsuits brought by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Former DKI Jakarta governor said the ban on the export of raw materials was only intended to create added value and create the widest possible employment opportunities for the country’s children. Despite the export ban, Jokowi is still open to cooperation in the production of nickel in finished and semi-finished products. “Even if we were sued at the WTO, it doesn’t matter. But here (we ban nickel exports because) we want to create as many jobs as possible in our country, Indonesia. The goal is there, “Jokowi told the Bank of Indonesia’s annual meeting on Wednesday (11/24/2021). Read also: After stopping nickel exports, President Jokowi is ready to stop bauxite and copper exports Jokowi revealed that the government plans to phase out the export of raw materials. After nickel, the government will ban the export of bauxite, tin and copper. The export ban must be calculated and calculated to anticipate its impact. “Maybe next year with calculations stop bauxite exports. Next year the calculations can stop copper, next year stop tin. We want all these raw materials exported under form of semi-finished products or finished products, “Jokowi said. . This termination, Jokowi said, creates higher added value for Indonesia, as well as jobs. Read also: Falling from the highest level is the price movement of nickel, tin and copper Since the cessation of nickel exports, Indonesia’s potential to absorb value added has reached US $ 20 billion this year, higher than last year’s 3-4 billion US $ 1.1 billion. As for bauxite, Jokowi predicts that the added value generated will reach 20 to 30 billion US dollars. “We are no longer allowed to export raw materials. It’s a stop, it’s stopped,” Jokowi said. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi concerning nickel: no problem to be sued by the WTO, we want to open jobs “

Author: Fika Nurul Ulya

Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Novice Laoli

