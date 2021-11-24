US-China Tensions: Biden Calls on Taiwan to Join “Summit for Democracy” | World | New





Beijing erupted over President Biden’s decision to include Taiwan in the “democracy summit” next month while the People’s Republic of China was not listed. The autonomous Republic of China, also known as Taiwan, faces continued threats of invasion from Communist China. Beijing maintains that the island is a temperamental part of China and has long pressured countries to abandon official recognition of Taiwan as a separate state.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday: saying ‘Summit for Democracy’. “There is only one China in the world, the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legal government representing the whole of China, Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and the principle of a only China is a universally recognized standard. governing international relations. “Taiwan has no other status in international law than as a part of China. “We solemnly urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, to stop providing the” Taiwan independence “forces with a platform, or to strengthen and strengthen them. embolden.

“Those who provide platforms for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces will find themselves in an embarrassing situation. “Those who play with fire with the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces will eventually get burned,” he concluded. There are 110 participants on the U.S. State Department’s invitation list for the December 9-10 virtual event. China or Russia are not on the guest list.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is aiming for a third term as head of China, and Mr. Wang Ting-uy argues that any threat to President Xi’s political ambitions at the national level could lead to a major escalation of military tensions in the region. Wang Ting-yu told Express.co.uk, “War in China, or conflict, sometimes comes with political needs, not reasonable calculations. “Especially when Xi Jinping is trying to get his third term as national leader in China. “When he faces internal challenges in China, the more he needs the external conflict.”

