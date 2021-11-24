Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Modi and discusses violence in Tripura and BSF jurisdiction

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discussed the violence in Tripura and the issue of BSF jurisdiction in Bengal.

“I spoke about the violence in Tripura, briefed the prime minister on what is going on there and how Saayoni has been targeted,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee also mentioned that the state has yet to obtain Rs 96,605 crore from the Center for Natural Disasters that massacred the state.

Speaking of BSF Bengal jurisdiction, the Chief Minister also mentioned: “If BSF gets more power, it disrupts the public order situation and you have to know that the law is a matter of state.

The CM said this in reference to the Cooch Behar case where BSF fired indiscriminately.

“That is why I have asked the Prime Minister to discuss the matter and to ensure that the federal structure is not unnecessarily disturbed.”

Speaking of the Trinamool fighting in other states, Mamata said, “The TMC will fight where it is needed. If Akhilesh Yadav wants us to support them in Uttar Pradesh, we will.”

