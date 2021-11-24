Parnell’s exit threatens to undermine Trump’s political clout





The exit of Republican Sean Parnells from the hotly contested Senate race in Pennsylvania is the latest development threatening to strike a blow at former President TrumpDonald TrumpOvernight Energy & Environment Biden to free 50 million barrels from the oil reserve The former commissioner New York Police Force to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, demands a MORE political apology as it seeks to maintain its grip on the GOP.

Parnell, who has emerged as the leading Republican candidate in the race to succeed retired Senator Pat Toomey early approval from Trump, made the decision to suspend his campaign on Monday after a judge ruled his ex-wife should be granted primary custody of their three children in a case in which she accused him of physical and verbal abuse .

Parnell strongly denied the allegations against him. Still, the controversies surrounding his personal life and his decision to step aside from the controversy are likely to raise further questions about Trump’s political instincts and his status as kingmaker within the Republican Party.

Trumps has no strategy. He has no plans, said Keith Naughton, a seasoned Republican consultant who has worked on several statewide races in Pennsylvania. He just wants to punish his enemies and reward his most loyal sycophants.

He really doesn’t have anything positive to say, Naughton added. It’s all the non-stop negativity and trying to assert control over a political party that isn’t really controllable, and I think it’s getting worse by the day.

Trump gave his support to Parnell, a retired Army Ranger and former Congressional candidate, in September before details of his family history were widely released. The former president had been encouraged by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to support Parnell.

But after allegations of abuse surfaced, Trump did not revoke his endorsement of Parnell, although Republican leaders expressed concerns about his overall eligibility.

I think people around him led him to believe Sean Parnell was the best candidate, said a Republican from Pennsylvania. But he had every opportunity to back down, he had a million exit ramps and he took none.

His exit from the Pennsylvania Senate race was a relief to some Republicans, who feared that having Parnell as a candidate would jeopardize the party’s chances of taking Toomeys’ seat in one of the most competitive Senate races in the world. 2022 midterm election cycle.

Republicans only need five House seats next year to reclaim a majority, a goal that seems well within reach given the historic headwinds Democrats face and the massive advantage the GOP has. in the ten-year redistribution process.

The battle for control of the Senate, on the other hand, should be more balanced. The GOP only needs one seat to regain its majority, which means Democrats can’t afford to cede ground next year. And while Republicans defend more seats and face a wave of retirements, Democrats who already faced a difficult political climate have seen their poll numbers erode in recent months.

There is no doubt among Republicans that Trump remains a dominant figure in the political landscape, especially in the GOP primaries which will likely be decided by the more conservative party voters.

Yet some Republicans have begun to question the extent to which Trump’s desire to elevate loyalists in competitive primaries is compatible with the need for parties to nominate candidates capable of appealing to a wider range of voters from the general election, many of which rejected Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

For many in the party, Republican Glenn Youngkin’s exit from Glenn YoungkinParnell threatens to undermine Trump’s political influence. the appointment of such a candidate. Youngkin succeeded in running a two-tiered campaign that allowed him to appease Trump’s conservative base while keeping enough distance from the former president to woo many suburban and swing voters who strayed from the GOP under Trump.

Trump bristled at the idea that he was not the Republican kingmaker in Virginia, a Democratic-leaning state President BidenJoe BidenKyle Rittenhouse: No money exchanged for Tucker Carlson interview, documentary series Overnight Energy & Environment Biden to release 50 million barrels from the oil reserve on The Money Biden: America should “take it easy” on PLUS prices boosted by 10 points last year. He complained that he wasn’t given enough credit for Youngkins’ victory, insisting earlier this month that Youngkin would have lost 15 points or more without him.

While loyalty to Trump was once viewed by Republicans as a political necessity, especially in primary fights, there is evidence that this may no longer be the case.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans said they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who strongly embraces the former president or that it would have no impact on their vote. Nearly 3 in 10 Republicans said it makes no difference if a candidate strongly embraces Trump.

Yet Parnells’ exit from the Senate race in Pennsylvania leaves the GOP primary field with no obvious favorite or favorite. More than a half-dozen other Republicans are still in the running for the nomination, including real estate developer Jeff Bartos and former Trump ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

There are also a number of others who could jump into the race now that Parnell is out. Former Rep. Ryan Costello’s exit Ryan Anthony CostellloParnell threatens to undermine Trump’s political influence. , would consider a candidacy for the Senate, just like Mehmet Oz, the famous doctor. Some Pennsylvania Republicans are also encouraging hedge fund executive David McCormick to enter the contest.

Not all of Trump’s favorite candidates worry party leaders. In Georgia, for example, former football star Herschel Walker quickly became the leading Republican candidate to challenge Senator Raphael Warnock. Raphael WarnockParnell’s exit threatens to undermine Trump’s political influence. pileup MORE (D) despite claims of a controversial personal life and work history.

Walker, who entered the race in August after months of incitement by the former president, has since marked the endorsements of the two main Senate Republicans, Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell Parnell threatens to undermine Trump Welch’s political influence to seek Senate seat in Vermont The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by ExxonMobil – Arbery case, Biden spending bill tests every view of justice MORE (Ky.) and the exit of minority whip John ThuneJohn Randolph ThuneParnell threatens to undermine Trump’s political influence Schumer-McConnell cuts debt ceiling drama McConnell, Schumer chases debt ceiling PLUS (SD).

While there is broad agreement within the GOP that Trump will play a pivotal role in the midterms of 2022, particularly in the Republican primaries, a Republican strategist said party voters may be looking for more than ‘an endorsement as they begin to sift through the midterm candidate list. .

No candidate who wants to win can afford to isolate Donald Trump. It’s more than that now, the Republican agent said. I think voters are paying more attention to the big picture of whether a candidate is viable, if he can win in general, than the Trump factor.

