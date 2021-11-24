



Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistani Prime Minister and legendary Captain Imran Khan has said he is ready to take cricket relations with India forward.

His comments come after Pakistan demolished India by 10 wickets in the recent T20 World Cup.

This victory was historic for the men in green as it marked their very first World Cup victory against their rivals.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two big rivals have only faced each other in major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asian Cup.

“India and Pakistan can advance cricket relations,” Imran said, as quoted by A-Sports.

Pakistan are currently preparing to play a two-test series against Bangladesh, which begins on Friday.

Pakistani team for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (counter), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (counter), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK: He’s Pakistan Bowler Champion Vernon Philander on a 90mph wicket

Who is your favorite Pakistani cricketer of all time?

Wasim Akram 23,392 (18.89%)

Waqar Younis 2403 (1.94%)

Javed Miandad 7546 (6.09%)

Shahid Afridi 35,177 (28.41%)

Imran Khan 23,890 (19.29%)

Zaheer Abbas 2,779 (2.24%)

Inzamam-ul-Haq 2263 (1.83%)

Hanif Mohammad 403 (0.33%)

Younis Khan 4,685 (3.78%)

Mohamed Yousuf 2464 (1.99%)

Shoaib Akhtar 7358 (5.94%)

Saeed Anwar 8,803 (7.11%)

Saqlain Mushtaq 950 (0.77%)

Other (Comment in comment section below) 1,717 (1.39%)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://battingwithbimal.com/2021/11/25/ready-to-take-cricket-relations-forward-imran-khan-on-india-and-pakistan/

