Biden-Xi summit was a good step towards political and economic cooperation

About the Author:Robert Hormatsis Managing Director at Tiedemann Advisorsand former United States Ambassador.

The recent meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping was a step in the right direction. Previous conversations between the two presidents had taken place by telephone; it was a virtual face-to-face meeting. The larger benefit was that they met at all, and the tone and frankness was commendable. But what did they say and where has progress been made on the issues that divide them?

Having worked in the White Houses of five presidents, I read and wrote communiques and press releases with care, as every word must be carefully drafted and reviewed by very senior officials and then by the president himself. To the White House declaration, also known as reading, from that meeting, one sentence caught my attention: The leaders discussed areas where our interests converge and where our interests, values ​​and perspectives diverge. Emphasis added. Notice the difference. No reference to where values ​​and perspectives converge. If one is looking for signals indicating where the differences lie, it is in these words.

It takes little imagination to assume that there were huge differences on values ​​and perspectives and little progress on convergence in these areas. The areas where little convergence was evident were probably human rights, the clashes in the South China Sea, statements by both sides on the sensitive issues of Taiwan and Hong Kong. But that does not make the summit a failure, quite the contrary. There are several possible reasons for the optimism.

First, one could hardly expect a full, if not significant, turn in relations at this session on these deeply conflicting issues. Neither leader was, or should have, expected him to make any major concessions on their main issues or interests. President Xi is currently in a strong position at home, especially after the historic Sixth Plenum of the 19th Communist Party Central Committee, which significantly strengthened his leadership role, putting him on par with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. He is therefore not subject to any political pressure to change his policy. But he is a highly skilled political leader, and in the various conversations I have had with him dating back to his time as Party Secretary in Zhejiang Province, he understands that if China’s future depends mainly from what is happening in China, it is also related to the evolution of the global economy and the political scene.

President Biden, fresh off a success on one of his key infrastructure bills, is under bipartisan national pressure to take strong positions on various economic, trade, technological, human rights and geopolitics vis-à-vis China.

But the broader tone of the summit suggested that the two leaders, while taking firm positions on key issues important to them, recognized the need to ensure that such differences do not result in a confrontation that none of them really want. For example, the leaders agreed that their countries, which are not currently engaging in an arms control dialogue or have bilateral arms control agreements, would begin strategic stability talks. No details were given, but the recent unveiling of the Chinese hypersonic missile and growing concerns about cyber disruption were likely on the minds of at least one of the two leaders as they took this important step.

Ironically, the future success of the two countries, especially economically, is closely linked. An intense economic, military or political confrontation would lead tomutually assured disruption that would make sustained economic recovery in the United States more difficult and hamper progress in achieving China’s economic goals. While cooperation in some key areas could advance the political prospects of leaders and the economic progress of their countries. The statements of the two leaders acknowledged this. President Biden stressed the need to establish common sense safeguards, to be clear and honest where we disagree, and to work together where our interests intersect. President Xi underlined this point, saying that the two countries face multiple challenges together and need to increase communication and cooperation.

To draw hope from the positive elements and statements that have emerged about future cooperation, it helps to focus not only on the differences we face, which tend to receive the lion’s share of the attention, but to focus on areas where our interests intersect and where we face multiple challenges together. There are many:

It is impossible to successfully tackle climate change without cooperation between the United States and China. Both countries must set an example for others and take bolder action. Their recent Glasgow deal is a prime example of their ability to work together on this issue.

Likewise, as readings of the meeting by both parties indicate, it is recognized that both parties have an interest in cooperating in matters of public health, in particular the prevention and control of pandemics. The two countries have always cooperated on medical issues. American hospitals are heavily dependent on Chinese doctors, and the United States is heavily dependent on pharmaceuticals made in China. Joint research between Chinese and American research centers and scientists has led to significant advances in the treatment and cure of many diseases. Both sides have a lot to gain from advancing cooperation in this area and not closing the doors to scientists, doctors and researchers.

The United States faces supply chain disruptions and slowdowns, which add to the inflationary pressures here; these are mainly of domestic origin in that country and due to US tariffs on some important items; but some may in part be linked to a series of shortages and closures at Chinese factories in the wake of Covid. China faces a labor shortage in some sectors; its leaders seek to bring more people from the less affluent countryside to the cities that are hubs of manufacturing and transportation. This would help generate more exports which can help alleviate some of the shortages in the Americas. To achieve this, China must address some of the Americas’ major concerns about China’s internal economic and industrial policies as it urges Washington to reduce its trade and investment barriers.

Establishing common global rules and sanctions for cyber disruption and cyber warfare is also important, and not possible without the cooperation of the two countries. Because the two are so closely integrated through advanced communications and computer connections, both are vulnerable to such disruptions and have a vested interest in preventing them. The strategic stability talks could prove to be such a vehicle.

There are a variety of sensitive areas that could hinder the trust and collaboration needed to work together in these areas. A paramount sensitivity and a trigger for the harsher statements that Chinese leaders repeatedly express: the United States’ use of economic influence to try to significantly change China’s domestic policy or suppress its rise as an economic and technological power.

To think that the United States can succeed in doing this is an illusion doomed to be shattered. For example, the tariffs imposed under the Trump administration have had no discernible effect on China’s domestic or foreign policy and, in fact, both have become more assertive after the imposition of such sanctions. Recently, however, a senior American official frankly declared that the Biden administration not trying to change China through bilateral engagement [because] we don’t think that’s realistic. On the contrary, said the official, we were trying to shape the international environment in a way that is favorable to us, as well as to our allies and partners. Of course, China hopes to do the same. But for the United States, focusing on this makes much more sense and more realistic than trying to change China’s fundamental internal policy or governance structure through economic leverage or rhetorical means, attempted from time to time. in the recent past.

The compelling difficulty is that the frequent statements by US leaders on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and various human rights issues are seen by Chinese leaders as trying to change China in areas it sees as its fundamental interests. And the administration appears to intend to continue to comment using strong language on such matters. And often, Chinese comments about the United States elicit similar reactions. Thus, some type of bilateral understanding or dialogue will be needed on policy on these inflammatory issues or statements to prevent them from escalating into confrontations or hampering progress in areas where there are common interests.

All in all, this summit was a positive and necessary step towards reducing tensions. Much work will still be necessary. Often in China-US relations, the key to determining success or failure is not so much what is said at the time, but the actions and policies taken in the weeks and months that follow. While many of us may have different opinions on what actually happened or was said at this summit, or who won or lost as some experts like to do, we would do well to refrain from pass judgment for a while and see what really happens in the period to come. Of particular importance is whether the two leaders formulate policies based on the notion that it may be a positive sum rather than a negative sum relationship and act accordingly.

