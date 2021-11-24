Releasing oil from reserves is a “bad political choice”: Dan Brouillette





The Biden administration’s decision to release oil from US reserves is a “mistake,” former US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Wednesday.

“I think this is a bad political choice. There is no doubt about it,” he told CNBC’s “Capital Connection” a day after President Joe Biden announced that 50 million barrels of oil would be released from the country’s strategic oil reserve.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK will also free up their oil reserves as part of global efforts by energy-intensive countries to lower energy prices.

The SPR in the United States is a national security asset meant to protect the country and its citizens from supply disruptions, such as during emergencies, said Brouillette, who served as Secretary of Energy under the former President Donald Trump.

“This is not a supply emergency, and the only emergency I see in this case is a political emergency,” he said.

The Biden administration’s action shows it is concerned about the midterm elections in 2022, Brouillette said.

“That maybe motivates the decision more than anything else because, like I said earlier, it’s not a supply emergency,” he said.

This is a mistake, we should not use it for these purposes.

Dan Brouillette

Former US Secretary of Energy

Oil producers in the United States pump about 11 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“The stake for the United States is not [oil] procurement is politics, ”said Brouillette. “I hate to see those kinds of decisions that the Strategic Oil Reserve is used in this way. It is regrettable. “

“It is a mistake, we should not use it for these purposes,” he added.

Three presidents have used the SPR as an emergency response tool in the past, according to the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. The levies were ordered to help stabilize the market during the Libyan Civil War, Hurricane Katrina and the Persian Gulf War.

Energy inflation

Oil prices have risen by more than 60% since the start of the year with the reopening of economies and a sharp rebound in demand.

The United States has called on OPEC and its allies to increase production in order to reduce prices, but the oil alliance has stuck to its plan to gradually increase supply.

Brouillette said using the SPR to “hit back” against OPEC was “absolutely the wrong approach,” and that there are other levers the United States can use.

Instead of tapping the reserves, the United States should authorize projects such as the Keystone XL Pipeline, a major US-Canadian pipeline that was to transport approximately 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the Alberta tar sands to Nebraska. It was officially canceled in June after Biden revoked a key permit needed for a 1,200-mile U.S. stretch of the project.

Washington could also allow oil production on federal lands, the former energy secretary said.

One of the first things Biden did when he took office in January was to sign a series of executive actions on climate change, including one to end new oil and gas leases on public lands and the water. The suspension has been blocked for now and a record offshore lease sale was opened this month.

Raising production is a better way to influence prices, Brouillette said, noting that the United States was a swing producer for many years and essentially set world oil prices.

“Our ability to produce 13 million barrels of oil per day has really shaped the market for three to four years,” he said. “It is important that we return to this approach by not using a domestic asset like the strategic oil reserve to affect prices.”

CNBC’s Pippa Stevens, Matt Clinch, Natasha Turak and Emma Newburger contributed to this report.

