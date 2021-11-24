Erdogan’s wacky monetary experiment impoverishes Turkey

AT THE END of the month, Emer can only make plain pasta. Sometimes she goes to bed hungry. I can’t even afford anchovies, says the retired nurse outside a vegetable market in Maltepe, a middle-class district of Istanbul. She and her two sons have to make do with her monthly pension of 3,000 lire, or about $ 250. Emer is behind on gas and electricity bills and loan repayments. She is not alone. Soaring prices and falling currency are shattering the savings and incomes of most Turks.

The Turkish crisis is starting to get out of hand. The latest rout began after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended recent interest rate cuts, predicted new ones, and suggested he was deliberately looking for a weaker currency to boost growth. The competitive strength of the exchange rate leads to increased investment, production and employment, Erdogan said on November 22. He got what he bargained for the next day when angry investors started dumping the lira. Within hours, the currency fell 15%, its worst result in years, before wiping out some of its losses the next day. Small protests erupted in parts of Istanbul and Ankara. Mr Erdogan says Turkey is waging an economic war of independence. It causes serious collateral damage.

Driven by Erdogan, who sacked three of its governors in less than three years, the central bank has cut interest rates by four percentage points cumulative since September, to 15%, despite an official inflation rate of almost 20%. (Four in five Turks believe real inflation is much higher, according to a survey.) The result is that the lira has lost nearly 40% against the dollar since the start of the year (see chart). Mr Erdogan’s latest comments have added fuel to the fire.

There is a certain method to the madness of presidents. A weak currency and negative real interest rates can help borrowers who do not have foreign currency debt, exporters who do not have to depend on foreign suppliers and the construction industry, says Selva Demiralp of the ‘University of Koc. But almost everyone will suffer from it. Many potential investors will be reluctant to take out loans because the economic climate is just too volatile.

Meanwhile, Turks will be scratching their heads, wondering why, if a weak currency is desirable, their central bank has used up at least $ 165 billion in valuable reserves to support the pound for more than two years. After the exchange rate has exploded and everything has become more expensive, the government says it knows what it is doing and that now we will grow because exports will increase, says Ali Babacan, a former minister of the economy today at the head of Deva, an opposition party. It’s like falling off a horse and saying you’re going to dismount anyway.

An even more alarming prospect is that Erdogan has decided to test his conviction, which upsets basic economic thought, that cutting rates is the way to fight inflation. As the central bank dances to its tune, the strategy risks impoverishing millions of Turks. Many blue collar workers, students and retirees are no longer able to buy meat or basic necessities. Attempts by the pro-government media to put a positive spin on this matter sound like cruel jokes. A TV expert recently celebrated the impact of the crisis on the minimum wage, which had risen from the equivalent of around $ 380 per month at the start of the year to $ 220, as an opportunity for foreign companies to move production to Turkey. A ruling party parliamentarian usefully suggested that Turks should eat less.

For middle-class Turks, vacations abroad and dozens of imported goods are out of reach. Many young professionals say they no longer see a future in Turkey. Since the start of last year, some 3,000 doctors have reportedly moved, mainly to Germany. 8,000 others plan to join them. Newlyweds Taner and Busra, him a doctor and her paramedic, both in their late 20s, say they can no longer dream of buying an apartment or a new car. Getting poorer and poorer each day, Taner says. They start to take German lessons.

Turkey has already faced a monetary collapse. A few times, most recently at the end of last year, Erdogan finally gave in and let the central bank raise rates. This time, he seems determined to hold on. Ordinary Turks will continue to pay the price. Interest is the cause and inflation is the result, Erdogan likes to say. The real cause is the president, and the result is a shattered economy.