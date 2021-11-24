Trump companies subpoenaed in DA Vance inquiry, Calamari should avoid charges





Matthew Calamari, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, stands in the lobby of the Trump Tower on January 12, 2017 in New York City.

drew anger | Getty Images

New York prosecutors have issued new subpoenas for files on the properties of former President Donald Trump in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into his business, a new report said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance Jr. also recently told Trump Organization chief operating officer Matthew Calamari that they had no plans to indict him, said the lawyer from Calamari.

The document request shows renewed attention by prosecutors in the prosecutor’s office to the accuracy of Trump’s statements about the value of his company’s various real estate assets, according to the New York Times, which first reported the subpoenas.

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and Trump fixer, in testimony to Congress in 2019 accused Trump of inflating the value of his assets and overestimating his personal wealth in financial documents intended for lenders potentials. Experts at the time said the testimony raised questions about possible fraud.

The prosecutor’s office this summer indicted both the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with crimes related to an alleged scheme to avoid paying taxes on executive compensation.

The Times reported that prosecutors had for months weighed in on whether to prosecute related charges against Calamari.

“I have been informed that there is currently no intention to press charges against Mr. Calamari,” his attorney, Nicholas Gravante, told CNBC in an email. “We believe this is the fair and equitable decision.”

“What the future holds for us in terms of further investigation by the public prosecutor is an enigma,” said Gravante. “In the meantime, however, we are pleased that the considerations raised on behalf of Mr. Calamari have not fallen on deaf ears.”

Calamari’s son Matthew Calamari Jr. was called to testify in September before a Manhattan grand jury, which is hearing testimony about the closed-door investigation.

Gravante told NBC News that if the Elder Calamari is summoned to appear before the grand jury, “he will appear and testify honestly.”

The new developments come as Trump, the de facto leader of the Republican Party despite the 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden, openly signals that he could run for president again in three years.

The Times report said the new subpoenas for Vance’s prosecutors include requests for files on Trump’s hotels, golf clubs and office buildings.

Investigators also recently interviewed a banker at Deutsche Bank, who loaned hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s company, The Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the investigation.

Vance spokesperson Danny Frost declined to comment on CNBC.

A spokesperson for New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is also involved in the investigation, made no immediate comment.

