Economic activity is returning to normal, Jokowi reminds to beware of global uncertainty: National Okezone





JAKARTA – The economic activities of the Indonesian people have returned to their normal position as before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urges the entire community to remain vigilant in the face of uncertainty Mondial economy what is happening. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo when he gave instructions at Bank Indonesia’s 2021 annual meeting in the Grand Ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel in central Jakarta on Wednesday the 24th. November 2021.

If we look at consumer issues, the consumer confidence index has returned to its normal position as before the pandemic. “Then the retail and sales index also started to increase in line with the easing of mobility,” he said, quoted by the press release from the presidential secretariat. The Head of State indicated that on the basis of the report of the Ministry of Finance, the achievements of taxes, customs and excise have gone well. However, the president reminded to pay attention to the global uncertainty. The taxes are very good, the customs and excise are also very good, the GNP is also over 100 percent, that’s all good. It grew 18.2 (percent) year-over-year, a huge number. But then again, there is always uncertainty, so be careful. We remain optimistic but must always be careful, he said. Read also: Invite a big event to be held next year, Jokowi: but accompanied by the Covid-19 task force In addition, the president said the purchasing managers index (PMI) also showed a higher number than before the pandemic. Also read: Almost 2 years of pandemic, Jokowi: impacts everywhere and beyond expectations! “Manufacturers, factories and industries will certainly produce because there is a demand. It is a very high figure of 57.2%. Factories, industries, companies see that there is a prospect of request, “continued the president.

In addition, President Jokowi appreciated government officials in the financial sector for their cooperation in resolving issues during the pandemic. According to him, this problem requires caution because it is difficult to calculate. We should be grateful for the ranks of Bank Indonesia, the main government ranks in the Ministry of Finance with the OJK, LPS communication is very good, very good. “They can complement each other on small problems and meet them immediately,” said the head of state. Also present at the event were Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi, Minister of Communication and Information Technologies, Johnny G. Plate, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki, Chairman of BPK Agung Firman Sampurna, President of OJK Wimboh Santoso, and Commander of TNI Andika Perkasa. Read also: Jokowi speaks loudly to regional chiefs about the management of Covid-19

