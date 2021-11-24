Boris Johnson urges France to do more as 31 deaths reported after sinking migrant boat





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged France to step up efforts to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel after a boat capsized off the French coast, killing 31 people.

Boris Johnson said the tragic incident showed that the operations that have taken place so far have not been sufficient.

He said he wanted to work with the French authorities to demolish the business model of human traffickers who literally got away with murder. Taoiseach Michel Martin called the news “truly shocking” and “a horrible loss”. “Everything must be done so that such tragedies do not happen again,” he said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with all of the victims and their families.” A truly shocking and horrific loss of at least 31 lives in the Channel today. Everything must be done to ensure that tragedies like this do not happen again. My thoughts are with all the victims and their families. – Michel Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 24, 2021 French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the dead included five women and a girl. (PA Graphics) He told an impromptu press conference in Calais that the sunken boat was very fragile, comparable to a swimming pool you blow up in your backyard. He said 34 people would be on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors while one person was reported missing. An emergency search was triggered when a fishing boat sounded the alarm earlier Wednesday after spotting several people at sea off the French coast. A rescue operation was underway in the English Channel by air and sea as French and British authorities searched for anyone still in the water. Speaking to broadcasters in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said he was shocked, dismayed and deeply saddened by what had happened. What this shows is that the gangs who send people to sea in these dangerous boats will literally stop at nothing. But what I’m afraid it also shows is that the operation led by our friends on the beaches, supported as you know by 54 million from the UK to help patrol the beaches, the technical support we have provided was not sufficient. Our offer is to increase our support but also to work together with our partners on the beaches concerned, on the launching bases of these boats. “This is something that I hope will be acceptable now given what has happened. He suggested that the French government had not always approached the problem the way the British thought it should. We have had difficulty persuading some of our partners, especially the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves. I understand the difficulties that all countries face, but what we want now is to do more together and this is the offer we are making.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/world/arid-40752120.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos