Donald Trump meets Kyle Rittenhouse and calls him a nice young man





Former President Donald Trump (left) had Kyle Rittenhouse (right) in his Mar-a-Lago home after the teens were found not guilty (Photos: Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has revealed that he met Kenosha teenage shooter Kyle Rittenhouse after his not guilty verdict and called him a very nice young man.

Trump informed Fox News host Sean Hannity of the visit on Tuesday, four days after Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He called, Trump said. He wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan.

The ex-president continued: He’s a very good young man who just left Mar-a-Lago a short time ago, and he never should have been through this.

Trump said this was prosecution misconduct, and it’s happening in the United States with the Democrats right now.

(Rittenhouse) shouldn’t have gone to trial for it, Trump said. He was going to be dead if he didn’t pull the trigger, that guy who put the gun to his head in a quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would be dead.

On Friday, a jury declared Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of all charges against him for shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Rittenhouse had faced charges of first degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless homicide, first degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of first degree reckless breach of security.

The defense team argued that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he brought an AR-15 style rifle to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020.

After Friday’s verdict, Trump praised Rittenhouse in a statement.

Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being declared innocent of all charges, Trump said. This is called being found not guilty and by the way, if it isn’t self defense, nothing is!

Hannity shared a photo from the meeting showing Trump giving a thumbs-up gesture next to Rittenhouse.

Former president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr also tweeted the photo and commented on GOATs, an acronym for Greatest Of All Time.

