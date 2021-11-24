Don’t disturb the federal structure, Mamata tells Modi





The Center must not disrupt the federal structure, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, signaling the extension of TSO jurisdiction in border states. . Ms. Banerjee called for the amendment to the BSF Act to be withdrawn immediately. The Ministry of the Interior (MHA), by a notification published on October 11, amended the BSF law of 1968 by expanding the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km in border states. Although the BSF does not have police powers, it can apprehend a suspect and conduct a preliminary questioning. Seized or suspect shipment must be turned over to local police within 24 hours West Bengal has a 2,216 km border with Bangladesh and TMC maintains that the extension of jurisdiction will effectively place nearly a third of the state’s territory under the control of the BSF. Out of 23 districts of the State, nearly 10 districts will be affected. This would impact 21 of Lok Sabha’s 42 constituencies, which could have larger political implications. Ms Banerjee, according to sources, told the prime minister that if public order is only a matter of state and if that balance is changed, it will lead to an obvious confrontation. Read also | explained | Increased powers of the Border Security Force We can have our political differences with each other. It cannot change, their ideology is different and ours is different. But this should not hinder the Center-State relationship. The Center can only be strengthened if the state is strengthened, she said. Speaking to the media after her meeting, Banerjee also said she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the Global Business Summit to be held in West Bengal next year. She also urged Mr. Modi to erase 96,000 crore in dues the Center owes to the state. The TMC is trying to expand its footprint across the country and is making a serious effort to dislodge Congress from the position of the main opposition party. When asked if she would meet with other opposition leaders, Ms Banerjee said her visit to Delhi was specifically aimed at meeting the prime minister. She criticized reporters when asked why she did not meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi, whose house at Janpath 10 is a regular stop for her on every visit. Why should I meet Sonia every time? It is not constitutionally mandated. She said she raised the issue of the violence in Tripura, where suspected TMC workers were allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. On the next Uttar Pradesh polls, the TMC chief said: If Trinamool can help defeat BJP in UP, we will go. If Akhilesh (leader of Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav) wants our help, we will give it to him. But she added that the TMC has already started working in Goa and Haryana. I think some places let the regional parties fight. If they want us to campaign, we will help them. Although Ms Banerjee has not met the congressional leader, she is heading to Mumbai on November 30. During the three-day tour, she said she would meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. She also said she would meet actor Shahrukh Khan when she visited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/do-not-disturb-federal-structure-mamata-to-modi/article37666812.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos