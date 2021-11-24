Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore sculpture with his face first photographed in his Mar-a-Lago office





An infamous sculpture of Donald Trump’s face carved from Mount Rushmore was first pictured – sitting on a shelf in his office in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has long been reported to own a small statue of the famous landmark, including its distinctive features, which was given to him by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Trump’s sculpture of Mount Rushmore with his face added can be seen on the bottom shelf of the table

The sculpture adds the face of Trump as the fifth head on the famous monument

A model of the sculpture which was released by the artist earlier this year

Scale models of the statue have already been released – but now, for the first time, the object itself has been photographed.

The 75-year-old can be seen beaming in a posed photo as he is awarded an honorary black belt by taekwondo world headquarters.

To his left, sitting on the bottom shelf of a console, is the mini version of the monument.

You can see George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

And then bolted to the end next to The Great Emancipator is a new fifth rock wall addition – Trump.

You can clearly see her famous hair and a sculpted version of the collar and tie.

The statue sits under a shelf that includes a MAGA hat and below hanging photos of the presidency, such as meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

It is believed to be the first time the infamous sculpture has been pictured in Trump’s possession amid rampant speculation.

And it has been reported that Trump himself is very fond of the idea that he will one day join Mount Rushmore.

And the 45th president earlier this year said he would already be there if he was a Democrat.

Trump is said to have received Governor Noem’s 1-foot-wide, 27-inch-tall bronze sculpture as he visited the monument to deliver a speech on July 3, 2020.

It is understood that the Trump is slightly taller than the other presidents and that the sculpture was funded by private donations.

The artwork cost $ 1,100.

The team of sculptors Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby – two Trump supporters who voted for him in 2016, 2020 and plan to do so in 2024 – created the work for Governor Noem.

I started to laugh, he wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious

Governor Kristi Noem

It was reported that the White House had contacted the governor’s office to inquire about the addition of his mug to the Black Hills monument.

“What is the process for adding additional chairs to Mount Rushmore? An administrative official of Trump would have asked.

His team pushed back and Trump himself called it “fake news” – but it seems the president didn’t object.

Trump tweeted: “Based on all of the many things accomplished in the first three and a half years, maybe more than any other presidency, that sounds like a good idea to me!

Governor Noem claims Trump told him it was his “dream” to be carved out of Mount Rushmore.

“He said: Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?” “, did she say.

I started to laugh, he wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.

Trump would be fond of the idea of ​​being added to Mount RushmoreCredit: AP

The four presidents on the mountain were chosen by sculptor Gutzon Borglumin in the 1920s.

They were meant to represent the four phases of American history until now – from independence to the industrial revolution.

And initial plans actually included presidents head-to-waist, until funding ran out.

It is believed that the ground is not stable enough to build a fifth face.

But there have been discussions of another addition with contenders such as Ronald Reagan, JFK, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama joked about his addition, but joked that his ears were too big.

And in a 2018 New York Times survey, Roosevelt – who ruled the United States during World War II – was chosen as the frontrunner.

