Trump says he met fan Kyle Rittenhouse at Mar-A-Lago recently

Former President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he had met Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted last week of all charges after shooting two people during last year’s protests in Kenosha, not long ago and praised the 18-year-old who has emerged as a hero among conservative circles.

Former US President Donald Trump said he recently met Kyle Rittenhouse in Mar-a-Lago.

In an interview with Fox News Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Trump said he met the 18-year-old and his mother in Mar-a-Lago after Rittenhouse called and wanted to know if he could come and say hello.

The former president told Hannity the teenager was a Trump fan and a nice young man.

Trump then joined other leading conservatives in defending Rittenhouses’ actions and criticizing his trial by saying he was the victim of a prosecutorial misconduct and should not have been tried .

During the interview, Fox News showed a photo of the teenager posing with Trump at his Florida resort.

Trump’s interview with Hannity comes just a day after Rittenhouse appeared on the network on Tucker Carlsons’ show. In his interview with Carlson, Rittenhouse accused President Joe Biden of meanness and defamation. The 18-year-old said he disagreed with a 2020 tweet from Biden that included a photo of Rittenhouse and urged then-President Donald Trump to disown white supremacists. The teenager insisted his case had nothing to do with politics or race and noted that he supported the Black Lives Matter movement and the right to protest peacefully. Last week, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of five counts of homicide and reckless endangerment of safety after three days of deliberations. Lawyers for Rittenhouses argued that their client acted in self-defense, fatally killing two people and injuring a third because they fought him or took his gun. The much-publicized 18-year-old trial has made him a hero in conservative circles who support his self-defense claims.

Donald Trump denounces prosecutors’ “fault” in Kyle Rittenhouse trial after meeting teenager in Mar-A-Lago (Fox News)

He was a fan! Trump reveals Kyle Rittenhouse visited him in Mar-a-Lago (Daily Beast)

Trump says Rittenhouse visited him in Mar-a-Lago (CNN)

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in all respects (Forbes)

