Boris Johnson says France must do more to stop migrants crossing the Channel as 31 people tragically die

Boris Johnson said France must redouble its efforts to stem the number of migrants crossing the Channel, after a boat capsized off the French coast and left 31 people dead.

He said the tragic incident showed that the operations which have taken place so far “have not been sufficient” while French politicians have argued that the UK must do more to deal with the crisis.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to work with the French authorities to “demolish” the economic model of human traffickers who “literally got away with murder”.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Calais blamed Boris Johnson for the deaths, arguing that the prime minister lacks the “courage” to tackle migration.







BBC report that Natacha Bouchart declared that the tragedy is the “result of several successive failures” in migration policy.

She told reporters: “This is Boris Johnson’s failure, our region has had to take action because he lacks the courage to take on certain responsibilities.”

Scottish Greens co-host Lorna Slater led the Scottish political response to the tragedy.

She tweeted: They were people. Death due to lack of safe roads to UK. #RefugeesWelcome.

Sharing a video interview with Zoe Gardner of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf also tweeted: Leads them into the hands of smugglers. It is shameful. “

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the dead included five women and a girl.

He told an impromptu press conference in Calais that the sinking boat was “very fragile”, comparing it to “a pool that you blow up in your backyard”.

He said 34 people would be on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors while one person was reported missing.

An emergency search was triggered when a fishing boat sounded the alarm earlier Wednesday after spotting several people at sea off the French coast.

A rescue operation was underway in the English Channel by air and sea as French and British authorities searched for anyone still in the water.

Speaking to broadcasters in Downing Street, Mr Johnson – who chaired a meeting of the government Cobra Civilian Contingencies Committee – said he was “shocked, dismayed and deeply saddened” by what had happened.

“What this shows is that the gangs that send people to sea in these dangerous boats will literally stop at nothing,” he said.

“But what I’m afraid it also shows is that the operation led by our friends on the beaches, supported as you know with 54 million from the UK to help patrol the beaches, technical support that we brought, they were not enough.

“Our offer is to increase our support but also to work with our partners on the beaches concerned, on the launching bases of these boats. This is something which, I hope, will now be acceptable to the seen from what happened. “

He suggested that the French government had not always approached the problem the way the British thought it should.

“We have had difficulty persuading some of our partners, especially the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves,” he said.

“I understand the difficulties that all countries face, but what we want now is to do more together – and this is the offer we are making.”

Mr Darmanin, who rushed to the French coast as the scale of the incident became apparent, said four suspected traffickers had been arrested in connection with the sinking.

He said two of them had already appeared in court and the regional prosecutor had opened an investigation for aggravated manslaughter.

Mr Darmanin insisted that the French authorities wanted to work with the UK to tackle the problem.

After speaking to Home Secretary Priti Patel earlier this week, he said he had sent a list of additional help they needed.

“We have to work together. Unfortunately, our differences with the law sometimes mean that there is a slight lack of cooperation,” he said.

Ultimately, this required a coordinated and firm international response to be effective, Darmanin said.

“This can only be done if Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK are all working together. Maybe we are not working together enough yet,” he said.

“We really need to fight these criminals just like we fight terrorism.”