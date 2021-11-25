Kyle Rittenhouse, who doesn’t want to get involved in politics, turns to Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump





At the start of the homicide proceeding against Kyle Rittenhouse, Judge Bruce Schroeder told lawyers the case would focus narrowly on the facts and the law. This is not a political trial, he said in September. It will not be a political trial. This was obviously never going to be possible, especially not in a case in which an armed minor, who claims to have helped protect private property during racial justice protests in a town where he does not live, shot dead two men. and injured a third.

But Schroeder didn’t actually warn lawyers to leave politics at the door as much as he warned them to leave their politics at the door the kind of politics that, say, would consider the men shot by Rittenhouse in Kenosha. last year as victims. Indeed, much of the politics were allowed in the case, both inside the courtroom and outside: the Rittenhouse team were allowed to describe those killed as rioters and looters, jurors were encouraged to applaud a defense witness because he was a veteran, and the teenager’s mother appeared on the Sean Hannitys Fox News show to defend her son before the verdict. She also defended Schroeder in this interview: the judge was very fair, she said, and did not allow any nonsense in the courtroom.

The fact that Schroeders’ court also apparently viewed one type of politics as neutrality and another as nonsense is, of course, an example of the very bias of the legal system that critics lamented as a result of the acquittal of Rittenhouses. Insisting on something that is not political in nature does not make it. But Rittenhouse continued to do so on his post-trial media tour. Speaking to Ashleigh Banfield in an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, the 18-year-old said he didn’t want to get involved in politics at all and that his case was only about the right to self-defense, not where you fall, left or right.

I’m not a responsible person, Rittenhouse told Banfield. I’m just a person who was attacked and defended himself.

But while he may not accept any of those internship offers from Matt Gaetz and other right-wing lawmakers trying to outdo each other, Rittenhouse hasn’t really parted with the politics of his case. Before speaking with Banfield, he sat down for a flattering interview with Tucker Carlson, who had an on-board film crew at Rittenhouse and his defense during the trial for an upcoming documentary on Fox Nation. And, after talking to Carlson, he and his mother went to Mar-a-Lago to visit Donald Trump, who posed for one of his traditional thumbs-up photos with the smiling teenager. (The photoshoot, bizarrely, took place in front of a photo of the former president meeting Kim Jong Un.) Truly a nice young man, the former president said of Rittenhouse in an interview with Hannity on Tuesday. What he went through … it was professional misconduct.

He just left Mar-a-Lago some time ago, Trump said, describing Rittenhouse as one of his fans. He should never have gone through this, the former president said. It was misconduct on the part of prosecutors, and it’s happening right across the United States with the Democrats.

Trump in 2020 described the riots, which arose out of protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer, as anti-American acts of domestic terror. He also defended Rittenhouse at the time while speaking out against violence in Democratic towns. Last week, after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts, Trump applauded not only the verdicts, but the teens’ actions as well: If it’s not in self-defense, nothing will. is ! he wrote.

