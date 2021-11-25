Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts Mamata Banerjees invitation to inaugurate Bengal Business Summit in April
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted his invitation to inaugurate the Bengal Business Summit in April, stressing the need for the Center and the state government to work together despite political differences. .
The Trinamul congressional leader also sought to justify her foray into national politics, saying she was not aiming to shatter any political party and offered to help other regional forces to confront the BJP. She mentioned Uttar Pradesh where polls are scheduled for next year.
A perception has gained ground that Trinamuls pushing in states where Congress is the main challenger to the BJP could end up strengthening Modi and the BJP.
On the third day of his visit to Delhi, Mamata met with the Prime Minister and raised several issues relating to Bengal, including a request to withdraw the order extending the jurisdiction and powers of the Border Security Force.
I raised another question, relating to central-state relations in a federal structure. I told (to the prime minister) that the political differences would persist. Your party’s ideology is different from ours. But this should not have any impact on center-state relations, said the chief minister of Bengal, informing reporters after meeting Modi.
The Center will only develop if the States develop. For this, I invited the prime minister to inaugurate the BBGBS (Biswa Bangla Global Business Summit) in Calcutta in April, said Mamata.
Asked about the Prime Minister’s response, she said: The Prime Minister accepted my invitation and agreed to inaugurate.
Mamata said the business meeting would take place on April 20-21 and explained how synergy between the Center and States was needed during the pandemic to ensure wider participation at the business summit, which would provide momentum much needed by industry and generate more jobs.
Mamata seemed to be trying to anticipate any political motives attributed to her meeting with Modi, with whom she had a fierce battle in the Bengal elections earlier this year.
She said the business summit had not been able to take place in the past two years due to Covid and therefore it was necessary for the Center and the state to join hands and make the next edition a success.
Asked about the possibility of a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Mamata said she had no such plans for this trip and had not requested a meeting.
I didn’t ask for time from anyone. I only asked the prime minister for time to raise concerns about my condition, Mamata said.
The Trinamul leader said she did not ask to meet Sonia because she knew the congressional leadership was busy with the Punjab polls. Let them (Congress) work for their party, she said.
When reporters kept asking her repeatedly if she had met Sonia, pointing out that she had met Congress President and Rahul Gandhi during her previous visit to Delhi in July, Mamata seemed to lose her temper at one point. Is there a constitutional provision to meet everyone? I know they are busy with the Punjab polls, she replied.
Mamata was also asked about Trinamuls expansion efforts outside of Bengal, in the context of some current and former congressional leaders joining her party.
Mamata stressed that she doesn’t break other parties.
We don’t break any party. If individual leaders want to join us and feel Trinamul is fighting for the country, they are welcome, she said, noting that her party has opened units in Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
The Trinamul leader said she was ready to support regional parties fighting the BJP. Mamata said she could campaign in election-linked Uttar Pradesh if invited by Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi party.
Trinamul will not fight everywhere. Let the regional parties fight. If Trinamul can help defeat the BJP in UP, we’ll go. If Akhilesh wants our help, we will give, Mamata said.
She said she would travel to Mumbai in late November to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Patriarch Sharad Pawar.
On Tuesday, former Congress leader and aide to Rahul Ashok Tanwar, a Dalit leader from Haryana, former Congress leader Kirti Azad and sacked JDU politician and former confidant of Nitish Kumar Pavan Varma joined Trinamul in the presence of Mamatas.
Previously, Congress leaders Sushmita Dev (Assam) and Luizinho Faleiro (Goa) had moved to Trinamul, sparking tensions between the two sides due to the perception that Mamata was seeking to become a potential challenger to BJP at the national level at the cost of of Congress.
During her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mamata also lodged a protest against the Centers’ decision to expand the competence of the BSF and declared that it was an attack on the powers of the state. She requested that the notification be withdrawn.
We love the OSB, but under the federal structure, law and order is a matter of state and should not be changed, Mamata said.
Modi heard the chief minister patiently but gave no assurance, Mamata said.
Before Mamatas’ meeting with Modi, BJP MP Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy met her.
Later, Swamy, who constantly attacked the BJP leadership and government, said he was not joining Trinamul but was with Mamata.
Of all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee stands alongside JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar and PV Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they thought . In Indian politics, this is a rare quality, Swamy tweeted.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-accepts-mamata-banerjees-invitation-to-inaugurate-bengal-business-summit-in-april/cid/1840500
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]