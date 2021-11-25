Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts Mamata Banerjees invitation to inaugurate Bengal Business Summit in April

The Trinamul congressional leader also sought to justify her foray into national politics, saying she was not aiming to shatter any political party and offered to help other regional forces to confront the BJP. She mentioned Uttar Pradesh where polls are scheduled for next year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted his invitation to inaugurate the Bengal Business Summit in April, stressing the need for the Center and the state government to work together despite political differences. .

A perception has gained ground that Trinamuls pushing in states where Congress is the main challenger to the BJP could end up strengthening Modi and the BJP.

On the third day of his visit to Delhi, Mamata met with the Prime Minister and raised several issues relating to Bengal, including a request to withdraw the order extending the jurisdiction and powers of the Border Security Force.

I raised another question, relating to central-state relations in a federal structure. I told (to the prime minister) that the political differences would persist. Your party’s ideology is different from ours. But this should not have any impact on center-state relations, said the chief minister of Bengal, informing reporters after meeting Modi.

The Center will only develop if the States develop. For this, I invited the prime minister to inaugurate the BBGBS (Biswa Bangla Global Business Summit) in Calcutta in April, said Mamata.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s response, she said: The Prime Minister accepted my invitation and agreed to inaugurate.

Mamata said the business meeting would take place on April 20-21 and explained how synergy between the Center and States was needed during the pandemic to ensure wider participation at the business summit, which would provide momentum much needed by industry and generate more jobs.

Mamata seemed to be trying to anticipate any political motives attributed to her meeting with Modi, with whom she had a fierce battle in the Bengal elections earlier this year.

She said the business summit had not been able to take place in the past two years due to Covid and therefore it was necessary for the Center and the state to join hands and make the next edition a success.

Asked about the possibility of a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Mamata said she had no such plans for this trip and had not requested a meeting.

I didn’t ask for time from anyone. I only asked the prime minister for time to raise concerns about my condition, Mamata said.

The Trinamul leader said she did not ask to meet Sonia because she knew the congressional leadership was busy with the Punjab polls. Let them (Congress) work for their party, she said.

When reporters kept asking her repeatedly if she had met Sonia, pointing out that she had met Congress President and Rahul Gandhi during her previous visit to Delhi in July, Mamata seemed to lose her temper at one point. Is there a constitutional provision to meet everyone? I know they are busy with the Punjab polls, she replied.

Mamata was also asked about Trinamuls expansion efforts outside of Bengal, in the context of some current and former congressional leaders joining her party.

Mamata stressed that she doesn’t break other parties.

We don’t break any party. If individual leaders want to join us and feel Trinamul is fighting for the country, they are welcome, she said, noting that her party has opened units in Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The Trinamul leader said she was ready to support regional parties fighting the BJP. Mamata said she could campaign in election-linked Uttar Pradesh if invited by Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi party.

Trinamul will not fight everywhere. Let the regional parties fight. If Trinamul can help defeat the BJP in UP, we’ll go. If Akhilesh wants our help, we will give, Mamata said.

She said she would travel to Mumbai in late November to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Patriarch Sharad Pawar.

On Tuesday, former Congress leader and aide to Rahul Ashok Tanwar, a Dalit leader from Haryana, former Congress leader Kirti Azad and sacked JDU politician and former confidant of Nitish Kumar Pavan Varma joined Trinamul in the presence of Mamatas.

Previously, Congress leaders Sushmita Dev (Assam) and Luizinho Faleiro (Goa) had moved to Trinamul, sparking tensions between the two sides due to the perception that Mamata was seeking to become a potential challenger to BJP at the national level at the cost of of Congress.

During her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mamata also lodged a protest against the Centers’ decision to expand the competence of the BSF and declared that it was an attack on the powers of the state. She requested that the notification be withdrawn.

We love the OSB, but under the federal structure, law and order is a matter of state and should not be changed, Mamata said.

Modi heard the chief minister patiently but gave no assurance, Mamata said.

Before Mamatas’ meeting with Modi, BJP MP Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy met her.

Later, Swamy, who constantly attacked the BJP leadership and government, said he was not joining Trinamul but was with Mamata.

Of all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee stands alongside JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar and PV Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they thought . In Indian politics, this is a rare quality, Swamy tweeted.