Investments anchor Indonesia’s economic recovery





The global uncertainty that has occurred so far has had a major impact on the country’s economy. Therefore, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of making the investment, because the investment is the anchor of the economic recovery. This was what the President said when he gave instructions and opened the 2021 National Coordination Meeting and Investment Service Award, in the ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the South Jakarta, Wednesday 11/24/2021. “Investment is the anchor of economic recovery because if we focus too much on the state budget, our deficit is, even though I know Ms. careful, very carefully in the management of our state budget. Therefore, what is outside the state budget must be moved, again, into investment, the president said. On this occasion, the Head of State asked all his collaborators to be able to provide the best service to all investors without exception. “Just because you’re being served doesn’t mean investors will come and want to invest, much less that they won’t be served well. Therefore, the old patterns, the things that are old school, we all have to start leaving. “Providing the best service, whether they are small investors, whose names are small businesses and investors, make no mistake about it,” said the head of state. The president said the licensing facility is a form of public service to investors. The president said the presence of investors will have a huge impact on Indonesia’s economic growth. “If the investors are from the outside, it means bringing money here, which means that the flow of money will be more and that will have an effect later on, the purchasing power of people will also increase, public consumption will increase, economic growth will also increase. increase, ”said the president. In addition, the president appreciated the provincial and regional governments who received awards for investments, both in making investments and in licensing. “I am happy that there have been ministries / agencies, provinces, districts / cities, which have received awards for investment, both in terms of making investment and licensing. “The licensing service is good, like in Central Java, but the investment realization is good in West Java,” he said. The President also recalled that the investment currently required by Indonesia is the investment in finished products or semi-finished products. This is done so that Indonesia obtains added value which has an impact on the economic growth, incomes and purchasing power of the people. Our economy, which was previously based on raw materials from our natural resources, will pass one by one, indeed there must be a transition, one by one, we will stop, go to semi-finished, to products finished. Become an industry that encourages added value, said the president. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati were also present for accompany the president. In addition, the award recipients include Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.(BPMI SETPRES / UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-investasi-jangkar-pemulihan-ekonomi-indonesia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos