China warns Biden inviting Taiwan to democracy summit is ‘mistake’ after Xi tells him he’s ‘playing with fire’

Then-Vice President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2011.Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

China said the United States made a “mistake” in inviting Taiwan to the next Biden Democracy Summit.

Xi Jinping recently warned that Biden is “playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan.

Tensions over Taiwan have contributed to an extraordinarily thorny dynamic between the United States and China.

The Chinese government has told President Joe Biden that inviting Taiwan to its next summit of democracy was a mistake. “

China opposes “any official interaction between the United States and the Chinese Taiwan region,” Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Chinese Taiwan Affairs Bureau, said Wednesday, according to the report. The Guardian.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “strongly opposed” to Taiwan’s participation in the summit.

“US actions only show that democracy is just a cover and a tool to advance its geopolitical goals, oppress other countries, divide the world and serve its own interests,” Zhao told reporters. Lijian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. by Reuters.

A list of summit attendees was released on Tuesday, showing Taiwan was among 110 guests. The summit is scheduled to take place virtually on December 9-10.

“Taiwan has participated and will be engaged in attending the Summit in a manner consistent with the US One-China Policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiqués and the Six Assurances, and in recognition of the role of Taiwan as a leading democracy, ”a senior Biden administration official told Insider.

“We believe that Taiwan can make meaningful commitments to the summit’s goals of fighting authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights at home and abroad,” said the manager.

The official added that “Taiwan’s experience in promoting a more transparent, responsive and dynamic democracy is a powerful example,” describing it as a “world leader in developing best practices to protect against disinformation and foreign interference, in the use of emerging technologies to make governance more transparent and responsive, and in the promotion and protection of the human rights of LGBTQI + people. “

Digital Minister Audrey Tang and Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan Representative in Washington, will represent their government at the summit “to showcase Taiwan’s world-class expertise on transparent governance, human rights and struggle issues. against disinformation, in accordance with the US ‘one-China’ policy, “the official said.

U.S. relations with China are at an all-time low, with tensions over Taiwan at the heart of the rift.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week warned Biden against promoting Taiwan’s independence, saying the United States is “playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan. The Chinese government considers Taiwan an autonomous island democracy, a separatist province.

“Such movements are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire,” Xi said in a virtual meeting with Biden last week, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. “Whoever plays with fire will burn himself,” Xi added.

“We have patience and we will strive to achieve the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and efforts,” Xi told Biden. “Having said that, if the separatist ‘Taiwan independence’ forces provoke us, force our hand or even cross the red line, we will be forced to take resolute action.”

Biden did not call for Taiwan independence but sent mixed messages in terms of US policy towards Taiwan. He and other US officials reiterated their position that China and Taiwan should negotiate their relations peacefully.

The United States severed formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 when it established official relations with the foreign government of China. But Washington continued to have strong informal relations with Taiwan, and under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 the United States pledged to supply the island with defensive weapons.

“The United States will make available defense items and services to Taiwan in quantities necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capability,” the law said.

The United States has generally maintained a policy of “strategic ambiguity” towards Taiwan, being intentionally vague on how it would react if China attacked. But Biden in October apparently urged the United States to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion from China, which led the White House to reconsider his comments.

Biden has made strengthening democracy around the world a major foreign policy goal and pledged during the election campaign to hold a Mountain peak focused on that. He entered the White House less than a month after a violent insurgency on the United States Capitol, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken says damaged America ability to promote democracy.

“American democracy is not a model for anyone right now, but that doesn’t mean democracy is not a model,” Archon Fung, Winthrop Laflin McCormack professor of citizenship and self-government at Harvard Kennedy School, Insider said in January. “If you are interested in democracy, don’t look at American democracy, especially not right now for how to have a good democracy. There are a lot of other places that do it a lot better, and we should learn from them. . “

Fung said the Biden Democracy Summit was a “great idea,” but added that the focus of such an event should be “what we can learn from other places to make America this city. on a hill that we would all like it to be ”.

The United States was on the list of “retrograde democracy“for the first time in an annual report of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance in Stockholm. The report warns of the decline of democracy around the world, saying the number of countries “moving towards authoritarianism is three times the number moving towards democracy.”

Read the original article on Business intern