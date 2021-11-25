Britons Boris Johnson and Frances Emmanuel Macron agree to step up efforts to prevent crossings after capsized migrant boat





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog (not visible) in London on November 23.POOL / AFP / Getty Images British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Wednesday to step up joint efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel after 31 people died earlier today when their rubber dinghy capsized during the trip. A spokesman for the British Prime Minister said in a statement that the two leaders agreed on the urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent the deadly crossings and doing everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for putting the people’s lives in danger. They stressed the importance of working closely with neighbors in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as with partners across the continent if we are to effectively tackle the problem before people reach French shores, added the spokesperson. The victims drowned after their dinghy capsized as they attempted to cross France to England, in the worst disaster on record involving migrants in waters between countries. I just want to say that I am shocked and dismayed and deeply saddened by the loss of life I see in the Channel, Johnson said after chairing an emergency committee meeting on the tragedy. My thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their families, and it is in a terrible situation that they have suffered. But this catastrophe underlines how dangerous it is to cross the Channel in this way. Johnson added that more needs to be done to break down the gangs of human traffickers, who he says literally got away with murder. The number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel, the world’s busiest seaway, has jumped in recent months after the British and French governments cracked down on other forms of illegal entry, such as hiding behind trucks crossing the ports of France. According to fishermen, more migrants left the northern coasts of France than usual on Wednesday to take advantage of calm sea conditions, despite the water being very cold. Franck Dhersin, deputy director of regional transport and mayor of Teteghem on the north coast of France, told Reuters the death toll had reached 31 and two people were still missing. Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. register today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-johnson-shocked-by-migrants-deaths-calls-for-france-to-do-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos