Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Turkey on official visit





Ankara: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, arrived in the Turkish capital on Wednesday for an official visit to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, upon his arrival at the presidential palace complex accompanied by a group of cavalry hoisting the flags of the two countries,

Sheikh Mohamed was honored with an official reception where the national anthems of the UAE and Turkey were played and 21 cannon shots were fired. He was then greeted by an entourage of Turkish ministers and senior officials.

President Erdogan welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s accompanying delegation, which includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Finance Department and member of the Executive Council; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Ali Faisal Ba’Alawi, head of the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit; Mohammed Saeed Salem AlNedyadi, charge d’affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkey; Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADQ; Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Ports group; Saeed Hamad Obaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange; and Mohammed Al Abbar, chairman of the Eagle Hills Developer Board.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/uae/government/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-arrives-in-turkey-on-official-visit-1.1637759614161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos