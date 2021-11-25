Keir Starmer leads laugh patrol after Boris Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech





Whips were pounding the bushes around the Palace of Westminster and, unlike last week, the benches behind Boris Johnson were well stocked for Prime Ministers’ questions. I see they arrived this week, sneered Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It was the first in a series of mocking remarks from Starmer, which were no less effective in that they were obviously scripted and painstakingly rehearsed. Two days after Johnson’s disastrous Peppa Pig speech to the less-smiling captains of UK industry, being prepared didn’t seem to be so frowned upon. Starmers’ goal during PMQs was to relentlessly strike at the murderer over the government’s welfare plan, which he made less generous this week and which revealed the difference in perspective between Johnson and his Chancellor of the chess board Rishi Sunak. The fact that Johnson’s allies accuse Sunak of holding hostile briefings after Peppa Pig’s speech made the target all the more attractive. Popular dementia tax Starmer blamed them both for what he called a working-class dementia tax that involved poorer people paying higher taxes so the better-off could avoid paying for social care. During their working life, they will pay much more tax in national insurance, while those who live on wealth are protected. When they retire, they will have to sell their homes, while the richest will not have to, he said. It’s a classic scam game, Covent Garden pick-pocketing operation. The Prime Minister is the leader, distracting people with crazy promises and panto speeches, while his chancellor puts his hand in their pocket. Sunak was seated next to Johnson, the image of innocence, but prime ministers’ advisers blame the team of chancellors for disloyal briefings dating back months. When Dominic Cummings merged the Chancellors’ Advisers into one team with the Prime Ministers, Sajid Javid resigned fearing the Treasury would fall under the sway of No.10. Spending instinct Under Sunak, the reverse happened as the merged team identified more with chancellors worried about public finances than with Johnson’s spending instincts. Amid reports that Tory backbench MPs began submitting letters to the 1922 committee calling for a leadership election, Starmer reveled in Johnson’s unease. The routine of prime ministers falls flat. His chancellor fears people will become wise, he said. Its backbenchers say it embarrasses their word. Seniors in Downing Street tell the BBC, it just doesn’t work. Everything all right, Prime Minister?

